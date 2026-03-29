Tracy Morgan Almost Escaped 'Ozempic Face' But Didn't Because Of This One Feature

Tracy Morgan has no problem admitting that he used a GLP-1 drug to lose weight. The "30 Rock" star shared his weight-loss secret in 2023, when host Hoda Kotb complimented Morgan on his slimmed down figure, during an interview on Today's "Hoda & Jenna." The comedian responded, "That's Ozempic. That's how this weight got lost. I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic. And I ain't letting it go." While several celebs look drastically different after taking weight-loss drugs, Morgan acquired a lighter figure without undergoing a massive transformation. Because his weight loss was comparatively moderate, the actor avoided many of the tell-tale "Ozempic face" signs — but not all of them.

When you compare the 2017 picture on the left to the March 2026 picture on the right, Morgan has a bit of the sunken eyes look that typically accompanies the rapid weight loss many people who take GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic experience. Other than that subtle sign, though, the comedian appears to have kept most of the negative traits of expeditious weight loss at bay. Perhaps that's because Ozempic has had a positive but moderate effect on his appetite.

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In 2024, Morgan joked that his love of food was stronger than any drug. "I've learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I've gained 40 pounds," the actor bragged on the "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." His comments confused people, given that the "Saturday Night Live" alum didn't actually look heavier. Morgan later clarified he had been joking. "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it," he informed E! News. The actor's joking around may give the matter a lighter tone, but Morgan has good reason for focusing on weight loss.