Tracy Morgan Almost Escaped 'Ozempic Face' But Didn't Because Of This One Feature
Tracy Morgan has no problem admitting that he used a GLP-1 drug to lose weight. The "30 Rock" star shared his weight-loss secret in 2023, when host Hoda Kotb complimented Morgan on his slimmed down figure, during an interview on Today's "Hoda & Jenna." The comedian responded, "That's Ozempic. That's how this weight got lost. I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic. And I ain't letting it go." While several celebs look drastically different after taking weight-loss drugs, Morgan acquired a lighter figure without undergoing a massive transformation. Because his weight loss was comparatively moderate, the actor avoided many of the tell-tale "Ozempic face" signs — but not all of them.
When you compare the 2017 picture on the left to the March 2026 picture on the right, Morgan has a bit of the sunken eyes look that typically accompanies the rapid weight loss many people who take GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic experience. Other than that subtle sign, though, the comedian appears to have kept most of the negative traits of expeditious weight loss at bay. Perhaps that's because Ozempic has had a positive but moderate effect on his appetite.
In 2024, Morgan joked that his love of food was stronger than any drug. "I've learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I've gained 40 pounds," the actor bragged on the "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." His comments confused people, given that the "Saturday Night Live" alum didn't actually look heavier. Morgan later clarified he had been joking. "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it," he informed E! News. The actor's joking around may give the matter a lighter tone, but Morgan has good reason for focusing on weight loss.
Tracy Morgan has openly discussed having diabetes
While GLP-1 drugs can be used solely for weight loss, Ozempic was specifically designed to help manage type 2 diabetes. In that sense, Tracy Morgan's use of the medication fit the bill on all counts. In 1996, he was diagnosed with the chronic disease, but the comedian was unfazed by it at first. "My first season on '30 Rock,' I wasn't taking the disease seriously," he confirmed to TIME in 2009. The hit sitcom debuted in 2006, meaning that Morgan went a full decade seemingly ignoring his diabetes. But he eventually got a reality check.
"One day I got really sick. The doctor was like, 'Hey, listen, we may have to take your foot,'" he recalled. The "SNL" alum learned his lesson and started taking his condition seriously. "That was it for me. Now I take my insulin every day. My blood sugar doesn't get over 120," Morgan proudly shared. The years he neglected his diagnosis may have taken a toll, though. In 2010, Tracy Morgan added another tragic event to his life when he underwent a kidney transplant. While the actor has never addressed the reasons for needing the surgery, diabetes is a big factor in kidney disease.
Morgan missed a few episodes of "30 Rock" following the procedure. He then began focusing on improving his health, joining the NutriSystem weight-loss program and hiring a personal trainer-slash-nutritionist shortly after. "I wanted to come down off the weight and lower my blood pressure," the "30 Rock" star told Us Weekly in 2010. "And I'm diabetic — it's great for that."