12 Jarring Images Of The Celebrity Ozempic Face Tragedy
With the quest for perfection continuing undaunted for Hollywood celebs, denizens are waving the GLP-1 banner amid their efforts to cultivate and market a leaner, more youthful image. Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, which were originally used to help regulate blood sugar in patients with Type 2 diabetes, have been co-opted by the elites of the entertainment world to turbo-charge their transformations. And while some have managed to reshape themselves, their results have sparked conversations about the unintended consequences of rapid weight loss.
One such consequence has come to be known as "Ozempic face," which is characterized by the gaunt, hollowed-out look that people take on when they shed pounds faster than their skin can adjust. Sometimes, the effect can be particularly jarring, seemingly aging a person by years overnight and-or giving them a look that stands in stark contrast to the image fans have come to know.
Whether they've copped to GLP-1 use or are subject to intense speculation on the topic, here are some celebs whose photos are inducing double- and triple-takes as a result of their changed faces.
Rebel Wilson
Despite her obvious comedic talent and underutilized ability to make audiences feel something, the myriad roles Rebel Wilson has played throughout her career have largely been defined by her physical stature and the on-screen presence it provided. Put more simply, directors have tended to point a camera at her body and big personality and call it a character. More recently, though, the Sydney native reported that she's been flexing her acting muscles more since slimming down.
"When I lost weight in 2020, that weirdly made me more versatile as an actress," Wilson told The New York Post in 2025. "Even though I had the same skills ... I think people see you differently and can imagine you more easily in different roles." However, Wilson's notable physical transformation has yielded other effects, including the sunken cheeks and loose skin that often accompany rapid weight loss.
Wilson, who has dabbled in Ozempic use and GLP-1 microdosing over the years, continues to be health-focused now years after her initial weight loss. She's still working steadily, but images of her face can be jarring for those still accustomed to her as "Fat Amy" from the "Pitch Perfect" franchise or Brynn from "Bridesmaids."
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of the late great Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, has been more famous than the average person could comprehend from a relatively young age, thanks to her involvement in MTV's "The Osbournes." The reality show was a cultural phenomenon during the early to mid-2000s, making Kelly a household name on par with her father, as well as her mother Sharon and brother Jack. While the experience springboarded her into other show business ventures, Kelly's physical appearance has been put under the proverbial microscope since her formative years as a result.
As she has gotten older, the television personality, singer, and fashion designer has turned heads with her head-turning physical evolution, growing increasingly slimmer. In particular, her face has exhibited the tell-tale signs of the kind of weight loss many associate with GLP-1 use. More recently, though, observers have expressed concern about her health. A 2026 Instagram picture had some fans sounding the alarm about her alleged Ozempic use. Read one comment: "I pray someone helps her. Please don't let her son lose his mother in the journey to be skinny. Every image I see of her shatters my heart."
For her part, Kelly has been open about her changing look, the health and lifestyle journey she has been on, and the psychological toll that has been exacted along the way. That said, she bristled at mean commenters following her father's death in 2025, saying in an Instagram video (via Piers Morgan Uncensored), "My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can. ... So, to all those people, f**k off.”
Sharon Osbourne
Kelly isn't the only member of her famous family to have raised eyebrows with her physical evolution. So, too, has the matriarch of the Osbourne clan, Sharon, whose appearance has sparked similar conversations about her shrinking frame, GLP-1 use, and overall health. Before she gained wider notoriety via "The Osbournes," Sharon had already become a major player behind the scenes in the music industry, creating Ozzfest and managing her husband and other artists, including Lita Ford, The Smashing Pumpkins (briefly), Motörhead, and others. However, her multitude of television projects thereafter allowed her transformation to be fully documented.
In 2023, Sharon debuted an unrecognizable new look, and her subsequent facial changes have prompted discussions about her weight loss. Never one to mince words or hide her true feelings on any subject, though, the former co-host of "The Talk" has actually joined fans in discussing her altered appearance, refusing to sugar-coat anything about her use of GLP-1s and their impact on her health and look.
"I was injecting myself with Ozempic and I lost three stone in four months. Too much. I now weigh seven stone and can't put on weight," she told The Guardian in 2024. Meanwhile, a source reportedly told Radar Online, "The weight loss drugs have wrecked her metabolism and there's no going back for her. She simply can't put the weight back on that she needs to regain a healthy look."
Tucker Carlson
Political commentator Tucker Carlson has a lengthy history of questioning institutions and making controversial statements. So, it should come as no surprise that the conservative pundit has posed questions about the impact and potential negative consequences of the recent GLP-1 fad. In 2024, he hosted a program titled "The Case Against Ozempic" on his platform, during which United States Department of Health and Human Services advisor Calley Means spoke at length about problems associated with the drug.
His apparent skepticism about GLP-1 use notwithstanding, many have alleged that Carlson is using them, as his appearance has changed, including his face suddenly bearing a narrower, more sunken look. In early 2026, Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback posted a picture of himself and Carlson on his X account, and the former Fox News personality's look in the snap set off alarm bells.
"Why did he immediately turn into a skeleton? Wtf," one person wrote in the comment thread. "What happened to tucker? Ozempic?" asked another commenter. While there has been no confirmation of Carlson using weight-loss drugs, the way his face has changed — along with the rest of his body — has clearly taken some people aback.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg's name has been in the pop culture zeitgeist for more than four decades, dating back to her early standup comedy work, her role as Celie in Steven Spielberg's "The Color Purple," and her enduring presence in Hollywood as an actress, comedian, co-host of "The View," and one of the rare EGOT winners. As she has gotten older, her physical stature and appearance have fluctuated considerably, as is the case with many people. However, in recent years, Goldberg has gotten noticeably thinner, particularly in the face and neck, where the loose skin from her rapid weight loss is apparent.
Although some people seek to hide their GLP-1 use — or, at the least, play it coy when asked if they partake — Goldberg hasn't had an issue putting it on front street. During a 2024 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Sister Act" star joked that she had lost "almost two people" and admitted that she was "doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help." At the time, she appeared content with herself and her health, but that hasn't stopped fans and media outlets from having their own opinions about her physical evolution.
A 2025 Daily Mail feature listed her among the ranks of celebs who display an "Ozempic mouth," pointing out the deep lines around her mouth. Since you're here, see why Goldberg can't stand Karoline Leavitt.
Rosie O'Donnell
Her incredible success as a comedian and actress notwithstanding, Rosie O'Donnell has contended with people commenting on her appearance for much of her life. President Donald Trump has been particularly brutal in swiping at O'Donnell on social media and in the press, once referring to her as his "nice fat little Rosie" and repeatedly slamming her in other ways via Twitter. Amid his presidential campaign in 2015, he famously said, "Only Rosie O'Donnell," when, during a debate, Megyn Kelly asked him about having used a litany of unflattering monikers to describe women (via KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco).
While Trump's insults were never appropriate, the "A League of Our Own" star has nonetheless managed to flip the script on that kind of commentary by reshaping her body. In 2025, O'Donnell shared an Instagram snap in which she sported a particularly slender appearance. "I can't believe this is me now," she wrote in the caption, while adding the hashtags "#mounjaro," "#weightloss," and "#bodydismorphia."
Later that year, she revealed (via The Irish Times) that she had previously felt shame for four decades while struggling with her health and appearance. "I had succeeded in other areas. But why wasn't I able to do this [lose weight]?" These days, O'Donnell appears to be in a better place mentally and physically, but she also displays many of the attributes of heavy weight loss, i.e., loose skin throughout her face and neck, and a more aged appearance overall.
Elon Musk
Regardless of how he's perceived by the various segments of the population, there's no doubting that Elon Musk has been impactful in the world through his work with Tesla, SpaceX, X, the administration of President Trump, and other organizations and projects. All the while, he has taken Trump's lead in sharing his thoughts about everything under the sun via social media. That includes coming clean about his own GLP-1 use and pointing out his changing appearance on X.
On Christmas Day 2024, Musk showed off his suddenly svelte figure in his Father Christmas duds with a picture that included the caption, "Ozempic Santa." A follow-up post on the platform read, "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it." Clearly, the self-proclaimed "Technoking" was able to reshape himself with the assistance of weight-loss drugs. However, he managed to land himself on another "Ozempic face" published by the Mirror in the process.
Pictures of Musk's face have put a spotlight on some of the more jarring effects of dropping the pounds so quickly, including prominent lines around his face and mouth, as well as sunken eyes.
Katy Perry
When Katy Perry first broke out with the release of her debut single, "I Kissed a Girl," in 2008, she was just a fresh-faced 23-year-old with a big voice and a bubbly personality. Fast-forward to now, and she's suddenly an elder statesperson of the pop scene, having released several studio albums (selling countless millions in the process), and also joined the ranks of Hollywood's quadragenarians. That said, the "Hot N Cold" singer has taken steps to preserve a more youthful look.
After facing speculation about weight-loss drugs in recent years, Perry reportedly addressed the situation with humor at her 40th birthday bash in 2024. According to The Standard, the gift bags provided to attendees of the celebration included empty syringes playfully labeled "OzempiKP." Perry hasn't publicly confirmed the use of Ozempic or other weight-loss drugs; a source close to the former "American Idol" judge reportedly claimed (via The Standard) that she simply "cut out processed food and alcohol."
In any case, fans have noticed how her face has changed, with some pointing to GLP-1 use as the root cause. "It's Ozempic face. I'm not making a joke. It ages people instantly. She looks unwell," opined one Redditor on r/NoStupidQuestions.
Ryan Seacrest
While he hasn't had the public's eye as long as this list's industry mainstays, Ryan Seacrest has been as ubiquitous as anyone discussed as a result of his myriad hosting jobs over the years. Over the years, he has hosted "Wheel of Fortune," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "American Idol," and "New Year's Rockin' Eve," in addition to radio gigs like "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" and "American Top 40." As a result, his physical evolution across two-plus decades has been documented just about every step of the way.
Consequently, it's plain to see that he's more svelte than ever in recent years. Seacrest is so slender, in fact, that fans have been compelled to voice their concern for his well-being on more than one occasion. A July 2025 photo dump on Instagram inspired comments like, "He looks frail to me. I hope he's doing ok!" Another added, "Is he sick? Hope he is ok, he looks frail and sad." Recent television appearances have been similarly received.
One thing is for certain — the skin on Seacrest's face appears looser and more lined than it was just a few years ago, which has sent Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors into overdrive.
Jonah Hill
Like Wilson, actor Jonah Hill was once seemingly pigeonholed into playing characters largely defined by their physical appearance on the screen. Regardless, Hill made the most of what he was given with roles like "Superbad's" Seth, the fictionalized version of himself in "This Is the End," and "The Wolf of Wall Street's" Donnie Azoff, among others. In his 2022 documentary "Stutz," Hill opined (via People), "The media kept being really brutal about my weight," adding, "It was just kind of free game for anyone to sort of hit my sore spot."
As Hill has undergone a dramatic weight-loss journey, he may have put himself in a position to let his performances speak louder than his physical appearance in future roles. On the other hand, though, he has also opened the door to an entirely different brand of unwarranted commentary on his appearance.
Despite rampant speculation about his possible use of GLP-1s, Hill has never publicly confirmed the inclusion of such medications as part of his process. However, his considerable transformation has left him with a significantly narrower face and lines around the eyes, and the internet denizens can't help but chime in about the changes. "Ozempic is like a tsunami throughout Hollywood. It's everywhere," wrote one Redditor in r/entertainment on a thread about Hill's look. Opined another commenter in the subreddit: "Him losing all that weight made him look really rough."
Khloé Kardashian
Few people in the celebrity world have — or have ever had — the kind of platform that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has. And, just like her sisters and mother, Khloé Kardashian has utilized that platform to become a mover and shaker in both the fashion and entertainment worlds, as well as a multi-millionaire. As much as that incredible spotlight has benefited her and her business interests, it's also proved a double-edged sword for Kardashian, who was subjected to endless commentary on her appearance as her weight and look fluctuated over the last two decades.
In recent years, though, the Good American co-founder has sported a downsized look that was accomplished via major lifestyle and diet changes — a process that began after her divorce from Lamar Odom. However, there's a veritable horde of fans, observers, and internet commenters who are convinced that she has used weight-loss drugs to aid in the effort. And she has spoken in support of their use more than once.
Whether she has or hasn't taken the plunge with Ozempic, Mounjaro, or a similar medication, though, her face has transformed dramatically over the last decade-plus, and people have been calling it out. "Big head little body," wrote one commenter in response to a 2025 Instagram post, while another declared, "Total Michael Jackson vibes!" Rude.
Jonathan Van Ness
The story of Jonathan Van Ness' road to success in show business is perhaps as unlikely as anyone to have climbed the Hollywood ranks. After working as a hair stylist, Van Ness emerged into the public consciousness via his zany recaps of HBO's iconic "Game of Thrones" adaptation for Funny or Die. He was able to parlay that into a breakout role on Netflix's "Queer Eye" reboot. However, a lot more than his career trajectory has been altered over the years.
While his signature style remains intact, Van Ness' physical appearance has changed a lot since he first rose to prominence. Van Ness underwent a jaw-dropping transformation, revealing via a 2025 TikTok video: "I have lost 70 pounds in the last year ... my body has never looked like this." He explained that he started using a GLP-1 after a health scare two years earlier. In the video, Van Ness stressed that he always felt confident in his body and that his weight loss was primarily about feeling good.
Although he seemingly accomplished what he set out to do, some observers have been left doing double-takes at his new, exceedingly trim body and even criticizing it. "So over people taking this s**t who don't need it," opined one Redditor in a thread about Van Ness on r/popculture. "It's like 2000s skinny culture [all] over again." And while the commentary may be over the top, the images are undoubtedly jarring.