12 Jarring Images Of The Celebrity Ozempic Face Tragedy

With the quest for perfection continuing undaunted for Hollywood celebs, denizens are waving the GLP-1 banner amid their efforts to cultivate and market a leaner, more youthful image. Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, which were originally used to help regulate blood sugar in patients with Type 2 diabetes, have been co-opted by the elites of the entertainment world to turbo-charge their transformations. And while some have managed to reshape themselves, their results have sparked conversations about the unintended consequences of rapid weight loss.

One such consequence has come to be known as "Ozempic face," which is characterized by the gaunt, hollowed-out look that people take on when they shed pounds faster than their skin can adjust. Sometimes, the effect can be particularly jarring, seemingly aging a person by years overnight and-or giving them a look that stands in stark contrast to the image fans have come to know.

Whether they've copped to GLP-1 use or are subject to intense speculation on the topic, here are some celebs whose photos are inducing double- and triple-takes as a result of their changed faces.