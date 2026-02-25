Ryan Seacrest Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Rumors Into Overdrive

Over the years, Ryan Seacrest has been omnipresent on television screens, so when the shape of his face began to appear altered, fans took notice. A clip of him hosting "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" went viral in October 2025, as his face looked completely different from his "American Idol" heyday. This led to plenty of speculation that the TV personality had some work done. Around that time, Dr. Khaled of Alta Medispa posted an Instagram video investigating whether Seacrest's face transformation was due to plastic surgery. Khaled looked at older pics of Seacrest and noted there was significant "volume loss" in his cheek region. "He may have added fillers, cheek implants, or even facial fat transfer or fat grafting," Khaled said. He believed that Seacrest may have gone to extreme lengths to highlight his cheeks using "two to four syringes [of filler] on either side."

A few months later, Nicki Swift consulted a plastic surgeon about what happened to Ryan Seacrest's face. Dr. Brandon Richland compared older snaps of the ABC personality to ones taken in 2025 and noted a clear change. "We are looking at the clinical intersection of volume management, soft tissue laxity, cosmetic treatments and lifestyle driven atrophy," Richland told us in January 2026.

Of course, experts weren't the only ones who weighed in on how drastically Seacrest's face had changed. In November 2025, he uploaded an Instagram selfie while drinking his morning brew. It was a rare occasion when Seacrest sported glasses, but people still noticed his enhanced lashes (more on that later), and how different he looked, with one fan calling him "unrecognizable." There have been multiple other occasions when Seacrest looked so different that people were convinced it was the result of having work done to his face.