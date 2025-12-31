Ryan Seacrest's 'Aging' Face On NYE Has Everyone Saying The Same Sad Thing

The transformation of Ryan Seacrest's face had everyone talking before his big New Year's special. To promote the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" show, Seacrest appeared on "Good Morning America" on December 30. He sported a cocoa-brown turtleneck underneath a tan leather jacket for his interview. The "American Idol" host spoke about the eight-hour-long New Year's Eve show he was hosting alongside Rita Ora, and which musical guests would be performing.

The "GMA" interview was uploaded to YouTube, where many viewers were less concerned with the on-air talent for the famed broadcast and more concerned with the health of Seacrest. "Ryan looks so sick and old," one viewer wrote. "What's wrong with him? Why is he so skinny?" another asked. "He's aging fast. Sad," a YouTube commenter noted.

One viewer thought that Seacrest's gaunt appearance could have been due to personal issues. "Didn't he have a death in his family?" they asked. As Seacrest noted in an Instagram post, his father died in October 2025. The loss was clearly weighing on his mind, as he mentioned it during another interview promoting the ABC New Year's countdown show. "This was a tough year. I lost my best friend," he told Variety on December 31. Unfortunately, even before his dad died, everyone was worried about Seacrest.