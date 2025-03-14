Why Everyone Is Seriously Starting To Worry About Ryan Seacrest
While the transition of hosts on "Wheel of Fortune" from Pat Sajak to Ryan Seacrest was initially smooth sailing, with Sajak himself giving Seacrest his official seal of approval, it seems the tides might be turning. For starters, longtime fans of the show have been struggling to find Seacrest enjoyable as the new co-host. There's been some minor fumbles along the way, like Seacrest neglecting to remind players of the rules, but it seems the negative press has finally caught up with him, and viewers have taken note.
On a Reddit forum dedicated to "Wheel of Fortune," several members noticed that Seacrest was lacking his usual peppy step. One commenter said, "[Seacrest] has looked really old and run down ... Heavy eye bags, weathered." Another reaffirmed that "he looked tired or about to crash." Someone noted that some of Seacrest's other hosting duties could be the culprit, mentioning that "American Idol started up again." As a notorious workaholic, it's been shocking to see the host with puffy eyes and a lackluster demeanor. However, with the host juggling so many onscreen hours and fans seeming to turn on his "Wheel of Fortune" hosting presence, it could be that Seacrest might be looking for new work before his contract is up.
Ryan Seacrest might not be cut out for Wheel of Fortune
While Ryan Seacrest was finding his footing as the new co-host of "Wheel of Fortune," his current collaborator, Vanna White, already has her sea legs for the chaotic filming schedule required to make the show. Per the Daily Mail, White admitted that although the show only films "about 34 days a year," she and fellow host Seacrest are expected to produce "six shows a day." Which can be quite the brutal schedule, and might explain why Seacrest and White have been struggling to make their onscreen chemistry work. According to The Sun, rival game show "Jeopardy" outshone "Wheel of Fortune" in Nielsen ratings at the start of 2025, possibly an indication of fans missing the close relationship of Pat Sajak and White.
Whether it's his schedule or just lack of praise, something is causing Seacrest to slip, especially when it comes to his tenure at the show. A source told Closer that, with many fans indicating they're missing Sajak, it would behoove Seacrest to work on his onscreen wit. Per the source, Seacrest might want to "hire joke writers that can calibrate his on-air persona a little closer to Pat's." — which must certainly feel like a blow to the ego for such a seasoned and charming professional. Whatever the culprit behind Seacrest's exhaustion may be, it might be time for him to listen to another Redditor who said, "Sounds like Ryan Seacrest should Ryan Seek-Rest."