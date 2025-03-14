Why Everyone Is Seriously Starting To Worry About Ryan Seacrest

While the transition of hosts on "Wheel of Fortune" from Pat Sajak to Ryan Seacrest was initially smooth sailing, with Sajak himself giving Seacrest his official seal of approval, it seems the tides might be turning. For starters, longtime fans of the show have been struggling to find Seacrest enjoyable as the new co-host. There's been some minor fumbles along the way, like Seacrest neglecting to remind players of the rules, but it seems the negative press has finally caught up with him, and viewers have taken note.

On a Reddit forum dedicated to "Wheel of Fortune," several members noticed that Seacrest was lacking his usual peppy step. One commenter said, "[Seacrest] has looked really old and run down ... Heavy eye bags, weathered." Another reaffirmed that "he looked tired or about to crash." Someone noted that some of Seacrest's other hosting duties could be the culprit, mentioning that "American Idol started up again." As a notorious workaholic, it's been shocking to see the host with puffy eyes and a lackluster demeanor. However, with the host juggling so many onscreen hours and fans seeming to turn on his "Wheel of Fortune" hosting presence, it could be that Seacrest might be looking for new work before his contract is up.