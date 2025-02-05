Why So Many Wheel Of Fortune Fans Can't Stand Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest has charmed TV and radio audiences for decades, but his "Wheel of Fortune" reception didn't quite go as planned.

Pat Sajak publicized his plans to depart from "WOF" in the summer of 2023, and Seacrest was soon named as his successor. The plan was for Seacrest to host alongside Vanna White, who'd also been an irreplaceable component of "WOF" for several decades. Fans initially seemed open to Seacrest, a proven media mogul, joining the ranks. Unfortunately, rumors started swirling about the awkward chemistry between Seacrest and White before he'd even made his debut as the new host.

During his inaugural episode, which aired in September 2024, Seacrest gushed about his new position. "I still can't believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and of course my good friend Vanna White," shared the host (via ABC News). "Thank you for the very warm welcome." He also revealed that he'd been a longtime fan of the show since his childhood, so hosting it was quite a moment for him. "And I'm just so grateful to be invited in." He concluded his little speech by acknowledging the "very big shoes" that Sajak left behind for him to fill. Unfortunately, some "Wheel of Fortune" fans feel that Seacrest hasn't done enough to rise to the occasion.