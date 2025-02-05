Why So Many Wheel Of Fortune Fans Can't Stand Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest has charmed TV and radio audiences for decades, but his "Wheel of Fortune" reception didn't quite go as planned.
Pat Sajak publicized his plans to depart from "WOF" in the summer of 2023, and Seacrest was soon named as his successor. The plan was for Seacrest to host alongside Vanna White, who'd also been an irreplaceable component of "WOF" for several decades. Fans initially seemed open to Seacrest, a proven media mogul, joining the ranks. Unfortunately, rumors started swirling about the awkward chemistry between Seacrest and White before he'd even made his debut as the new host.
During his inaugural episode, which aired in September 2024, Seacrest gushed about his new position. "I still can't believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and of course my good friend Vanna White," shared the host (via ABC News). "Thank you for the very warm welcome." He also revealed that he'd been a longtime fan of the show since his childhood, so hosting it was quite a moment for him. "And I'm just so grateful to be invited in." He concluded his little speech by acknowledging the "very big shoes" that Sajak left behind for him to fill. Unfortunately, some "Wheel of Fortune" fans feel that Seacrest hasn't done enough to rise to the occasion.
Fan criticism may have rattled Ryan Seacrest
Hosting "Wheel of Fortune" may have been Ryan Seacrest's dream, but for some factions of fans, it's their nightmare. For example, a thread on Reddit complained about the way Seacrest moderated sacred aspects of the long-running game show. "Ever since Ryan Seacrest took over for Pat Sajak, in recent episodes I've been watching, I've been discovering that Ryan has been forgetting to remind the player to dump the wild card after landing on bankrupt on tonight's show," wrote one fan. Another wrote, "I think the more annoying thing is when he doesn't remind them to call a letter before they solve in the last round when time is running out. Lady today lost out on 1500 or so."
Unfortunately, Seacrest's poor reception has apparently gotten to him. According to Radar Online, he's started to regret adding "Wheel of Fortune" to his long list of hosting gigs. "Ryan is seriously feeling the pressure and wondering if there's just no winning this fight," shared a source in October 2023. "Everything he tries on the show seems to spark an outcry, and he's already fed up with the fan backlash." The source also revealed that his $28 million salary had fueled his anxiety about pleasing the show's producers. "He feels like the whole thing is weighing him down and wrecking his reputation ..." they said. "In short, it's a real dumpster fire."