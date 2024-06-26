Vanna White & Ryan Seacrest's Chemistry On Wheel Of Fortune Is Reportedly Worse Than We Suspected

Before taking his last spin as the host of "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak made it clear he was fine with Ryan Seacrest replacing him on the iconic game show. Reportedly, after working early on with Seacrest, Vanna White did not have those same feelings, and she shared her misgivings about working alongside the "American Idol" host. Amid Sajak's retirement, White secured her future on "Wheel" with a new contract through 2026, but she may follow her former co-host out the door sooner than expected. "It is just so difficult to do this without Pat," a source close to the situation told Daily Mail on June 16, 2024. "She just doesn't jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat ... There is just no way that she possibly could," the insider added. According to the report, White was also eyeing an exit to make room for a younger letter-turner to pair with Seacrest.

The new "Wheel" tandem have started filming together, but the episodes with Seacrest are not set to air until September. After hearing reports that White and the new host had clashed on set, a source close to Seacrest told the New York Post there was "no truth" to the rumors.

White attempted to build a rapport with her future co-host when it was announced Seacrest was joining the game show. She told E! News in October 2023 that she called to congratulate him, but the pair had not had "big conversations yet." Seacrest did however make a kind gesture to White before joining "Wheel."