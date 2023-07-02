Pat Sajak Once Made It Clear How He Felt About His Wheel Of Fortune Replacement

After more than 40 years at "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak will finally be handing over hosting duties to Ryan Seacrest at the end of next season. However, prior to the announcement, he hinted at how he felt about whoever would take over from him.

As Sajak previously shared in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation's "The Interviews" series, when he was first asked to join the cast of "Wheel of Fortune," he wasn't immediately sold on the idea. Despite capturing the attention of producer Merv Griffin during a weather report, he recalled thinking, "I don't know if I'm a game show host." Boy, was he wrong. After 35 years and 198 days at the helm of "Wheel of Fortune," Sajak was officially named the longest-running game show host on a singular show by Guinness World Records. And, he didn't stop there. In 2021, he celebrated 40 years as the show's host — though he joked that he didn't see himself hanging on to the position much longer. In an interview with ET, he mused, "I wouldn't bet on it, seeing us in 10 years."

Sure enough, less than two years later, he announced his retirement — and soon after, Ryan Seacrest was named as his successor. A big change, no doubt ... but Sajak had been pretty clear about who he'd like to replace him in the past.