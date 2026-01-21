What Happened To Ryan Seacrest's Face, According To A Plastic Surgeon

Ryan Seacrest has undergone a truly wild face transformation in recent years, and everyone is talking about it. When Seacrest took over as the host of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," in September 2024, fans of the long-running game show had to do a double take to ensure that they were indeed looking at the ubiquitous TV personality. In fact, his altered appearance had many remarking that Seacrest's face tune up had gone too far. Nicki Swift reached out to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland for his take.

Richland, the founder of Richland Aesthetics and Richland MD, explained that, to understand the facial changes of a famous person like Seacrest, we have to look beyond just natural aging. "We are looking at the clinical intersection of volume management, soft tissue laxity, cosmetic treatments and lifestyle driven atrophy," he elaborated. Taking these factors into account, Richland took a 2005 picture (below left) as the baseline, concluding that the TV host, then around 30, hadn't undergone any obvious cosmetic procedures yet.

By 2011, though, (above), Seacrest had entered the "high-performance maintenance phase." The plastic surgeon believes that the game show host started using Botox and possibly getting dermal fillers on his cheeks and skin resurfacing around that time too. "His mid-face remains elevated, but there is a suspicious lack of static lines for a man in his late 30s with such a demanding, high-stress schedule," Richland opined. By 2025 (above right), Seacrest looked very different indeed, but the expert doesn't attribute it to plastic surgery. In his opinion, the biggest factor driving Seacrest's changed look is actually weight loss.