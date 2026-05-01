Roseanne Barr's Inner Circle Is Ready To Hit The Panic Button Over Her Health: Report
Roseanne Barr's refusal to take control of her health is really stressing out her inner circle. The "Roseanne" alum admitted in March 2026 that she was suffering from heart damage, but had refused her doctor's guidance about surgery. "He's always sending me to other doctors to check me out, and I'm like, why do I have to go find something wrong when nothing's wrong?" she shared during an episode of her "Roseanne Barr Podcast" (via Closer Weekly). "And then get in shape so I can have surgery and die on the surgery [table]."
Although Barr swept her heart issues under the rug, those closest to her are growing increasingly concerned. "Roseanne is a proud character, and she clearly has her reasons for this," explained an insider source, who cited her disdain for doctor's visits to Radar Online. "But ignoring her doctor's advice is still a huge mistake in the eyes of many of her loved ones." Later in the article, another source acknowledged Roseanne Barr's transformation, which reportedly saw her slim down and cut back on bad habits. However, they don't think it's enough.
Roseanne Barr has a history of health issues
As is their right, many celebrities deal with their big medical issues in secret. Roseanne Barr, however, has always been an open book about her various aliments. In October 2016, for example, the sitcom legend took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal that she'd broken her kneecap after falling while visiting her son. Unfortunately, the fall was rather serious, and Barr had to undergo surgery in order to repair it. However, this was far from the first time she went under the knife. Barr, who's among the many celebs who look unrecognizable after losing weight, had gastric bypass surgery to slim down at the height of her career in the late 1990s. As she deadpanned in 2007, "I had my entire digestive system removed, so I should look thinner!" (via People).
The "Roseanne" star also suffers from vision issues. But despite her previous assertion that she was going blind because of macular degeneration — which occurs "when the central portion of your retina, called the macula, wears down," per WebMD — and glaucoma, the situation wasn't nearly as dire. "I went to a new doctor about a year ago," Barr told People in 2018. "She told me I don't have macular degeneration, but rather a mole on the inside of my eye that's growing, and that's why my vision is narrowing." Although she was planning on getting it removed, the podcaster reassured fans that she wasn't losing her vision. Wishing Barr health in every area!