Roseanne Barr's Inner Circle Is Ready To Hit The Panic Button Over Her Health: Report

As is their right, many celebrities deal with their big medical issues in secret. Roseanne Barr, however, has always been an open book about her various aliments. In October 2016, for example, the sitcom legend took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal that she'd broken her kneecap after falling while visiting her son. Unfortunately, the fall was rather serious, and Barr had to undergo surgery in order to repair it. However, this was far from the first time she went under the knife. Barr, who's among the many celebs who look unrecognizable after losing weight, had gastric bypass surgery to slim down at the height of her career in the late 1990s. As she deadpanned in 2007, "I had my entire digestive system removed, so I should look thinner!" (via People).

The "Roseanne" star also suffers from vision issues. But despite her previous assertion that she was going blind because of macular degeneration — which occurs "when the central portion of your retina, called the macula, wears down," per WebMD — and glaucoma, the situation wasn't nearly as dire. "I went to a new doctor about a year ago," Barr told People in 2018. "She told me I don't have macular degeneration, but rather a mole on the inside of my eye that's growing, and that's why my vision is narrowing." Although she was planning on getting it removed, the podcaster reassured fans that she wasn't losing her vision. Wishing Barr health in every area!