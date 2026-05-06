Jude Law May Be A Serial Cheater: Unpacking The Affair Rumors

The only thing more recognizable than Jude Law's hairline might be his inability to commit when it comes to his relationships. The British actor's talent, brilliant charm, and dashing good looks have propelled him to a high level of fame throughout his career. Being in the public eye comes with its perks but also its downfalls, especially when you're prone to cheating. Intense tabloid culture in the early aughts worked to expose Law's scandalous affair, which eventually led to a public apology to his then-fiancee, Sienna Miller.

Law infamously cheated on Miller with Daisy Wright, the young nanny who looked after his children he had with his ex-wife Sadie Frost. By then, he had already fought rumors that he and his "Cold Mountain" co-star Nicole Kidman were having an affair. Kidman even won a lawsuit against the Daily Mail for publishing the claims.

In 2004, Law and Miller got engaged within a year of the start of their relationship, shortly after Law ended his marriage with Frost. The timing of their romance was undeniably suspicious; Miller even had to deny rumors that she and Law were having an affair. With Law at the height of his career and Miller landing a huge role on the West End stage with "As You Like It," the two were under plenty of public scrutiny after they got engaged. Then, in 2005, The Mirror broke the news that Law's son had told Frost that he'd seen his father in bed with the nanny. Steamy excerpts about the affair were published from Wright's personal diary for all to see, creating an incredibly embarrassing situation for everyone involved. In a statement released to the British Press Association, Law wrote, "I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defense for my actions which I sincerely regret" (via The Guardian.)