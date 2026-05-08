Anna Nicole Smith Was Nearly Unrecognizable Without Makeup

Anna Nicole Smith's signature bright red lips and smoky eyes became a hallmark of her prime days as a Playboy and Guess model in the '90s. Without it, she looks nearly unrecognizable. Compiled in the TikTok video below, rare images of her before her modeling days show just how different she looked without a full face on. Smith, who was born Vickie Lynn Hogan, still looked beautiful. In fact, the makeup-free look gave her an innocent appearance that betrays the bombshell image she went to cultivate.

The images of her early days offer a glimpse into a different facet of Smith's tragic real-life story, one that shows a natural beauty with a heavy past about to shoot to fame — and infamy. But even though Smith rarely went out without makeup, it was her clean face that opened her first doors into the modeling world. "She was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen without makeup. Sharon Stone is a close second," Marilyn Grabowski, who was the Playboy magazine photography editor when Smith attended the open call for models that would transform her life told BuzzFeed News in 2017.

TikTok users loved seeing the bare-faced Smith revealed in the video. "Natural beauty for sure. A gorgeous woman," one commenter gushed. Others agreed. "She was always beautiful and naturally beautiful too," a second netizen wrote. Her natural beauty rose her from poverty, and she went through great lengths to leave her old self behind.