Taylor Sheridan And Wife Nicole Muirbrook Were Two Struggling Actors When They Began Dating
Before Taylor Sheridan found massive commercial success with his hit show "Yellowstone" and its various spinoffs, he was a struggling actor just trying to break into the industry. During these early years in his career, he attended acting classes and became an acting coach in the late 2000s in Los Angeles, California, where he first met his future wife, Nicole Muirbrook. Muirbrook's marriage to Christian Wagner had ended in 2008, and she and Sheridan started dating not long afterward. The new couple both shared Hollywood dreams, but they initially stepped away from their acting aspirations when things were not panning out.
In September 2010, they welcomed their first and only child, Gus Sheridan. At the time, they were living in a small flat in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley and struggling to make ends meet. The following year, they decided to abandon their acting careers and work toward leaving Los Angeles. "I didn't want to raise my son in LA and I didn't want to have to look him in the eye and tell him I couldn't take him to a baseball game because I had an audition for a Windex commercial," Sheridan told Austin-American Stateman in 2017 about their decision to walk away from their dreams.
"At the time it was like 'let's just make enough to pay a mortgage or rent or food.' We were literally starving," Muirbrook told Cowgirl Magazine. "That's when Taylor started writing, and two years later, we were at the Oscars ... I still can't believe it." In September 2013, the couple finally tied the knot. The newlyweds were 13 years apart, and Sheridan's big age gap with his wife is glaringly obvious in these photos.
Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Muirbrook are now living large
"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's tragic real-life story and financial difficulties forced him to live out of his truck in Los Angeles at one point, but things would later get much better after meeting his wife, Nicole Muirbrook. The couple overcame those years of hardship early in their marriage when Sheridan caught his big break as a screenwriter in the industry. After working on "Sicario," Sheridan wrote the Western crime thriller "Hell or High Water" starring Jeff Bridges. Sheridan was nominated for an Academy Award in 2017 in the best original screenplay category following the success of the independent film. That same year, "Yellowstone" was greenlit by Paramount.
After finding historic success with his cowboy drama set in Montana, Sheridan made it clear that "Yellowstone" and its multiple spin-offs would not have been made possible without his wife during a speech at the 2026 New York City premiere of one of his many spin-off series, "The Madison." "I'd like to begin it by thanking my wife, who believed in me when no one else did, including myself. Without her I'd just be the coolest acting coach in L.A. I'm really glad I'm not," he said (via People).
Despite the shady side of Sheridan that everyone ignores, he and his wife are now reaping the benefits of their television empire. Sheridan's estimated net worth is around $200 million, and in 2025, he signed a jaw-dropping $1 billion deal with NBCUniversal for an 8-year film and television contract. The deal has made him one of the highest paid Hollywood creators in history. Now, instead of living out of a truck or small flat, the couple owns two large ranches in Texas and one in Wyoming that are full of animals so they can live out the cowboy lifestyle that they first bonded over.