Taylor Sheridan And Wife Nicole Muirbrook Were Two Struggling Actors When They Began Dating

Before Taylor Sheridan found massive commercial success with his hit show "Yellowstone" and its various spinoffs, he was a struggling actor just trying to break into the industry. During these early years in his career, he attended acting classes and became an acting coach in the late 2000s in Los Angeles, California, where he first met his future wife, Nicole Muirbrook. Muirbrook's marriage to Christian Wagner had ended in 2008, and she and Sheridan started dating not long afterward. The new couple both shared Hollywood dreams, but they initially stepped away from their acting aspirations when things were not panning out.

In September 2010, they welcomed their first and only child, Gus Sheridan. At the time, they were living in a small flat in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley and struggling to make ends meet. The following year, they decided to abandon their acting careers and work toward leaving Los Angeles. "I didn't want to raise my son in LA and I didn't want to have to look him in the eye and tell him I couldn't take him to a baseball game because I had an audition for a Windex commercial," Sheridan told Austin-American Stateman in 2017 about their decision to walk away from their dreams.

"At the time it was like 'let's just make enough to pay a mortgage or rent or food.' We were literally starving," Muirbrook told Cowgirl Magazine. "That's when Taylor started writing, and two years later, we were at the Oscars ... I still can't believe it." In September 2013, the couple finally tied the knot. The newlyweds were 13 years apart, and Sheridan's big age gap with his wife is glaringly obvious in these photos.