Olivia Wilde Has Seriously Transformed Since Her Split From Harry Styles

The transformation of Olivia Wilde since breaking up with Harry Styles has been very apparent, and it's raised more than a few eyebrows. After meeting while working on "Don't Worry Darling," the pair dated for almost two years. Wilde and Styles called it quits in November 2022, and the ensuing years seemed to take a toll on the "Tron: Legacy" actor. Fast forward to April 2026, when Wilde's appearance on the red carpet of the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards had people buzzing for all the wrong reasons. For the occasion, Wilde sported a tiny white cropped bralette top with spaghetti straps. She also wore a jacket, but kept that off-the-shoulder, which showcased her thin figure.

Wilde's cheekbones stuck out, while her cheeks appeared slightly sunken in. When photos of her Fashion Trust appearance were shared on X, multiple users believed she was a celebrity with a horrifying Ozempic experience. "I love watching the summer ozempics," one crudely joked. "She looks terrible. Why do you do this to yourselves hollywood? You look like a skeleton," another wrote.

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The weight loss becomes apparent when comparing that snap to Wilde's look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2022 — just before her breakup with Styles became public. The "Booksmart" director rocked a chic full-length glittery gown with a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps. Her revealing ensemble left her chest exposed, but her breastbone was not protruding as it later would in 2026, and her cheeks looked less skeletal. The pic that sparked the weight loss drug speculation was taken just weeks before it was announced that Wilde's ex had popped the question to his new girlfriend.