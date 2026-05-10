Olivia Wilde Has Seriously Transformed Since Her Split From Harry Styles
The transformation of Olivia Wilde since breaking up with Harry Styles has been very apparent, and it's raised more than a few eyebrows. After meeting while working on "Don't Worry Darling," the pair dated for almost two years. Wilde and Styles called it quits in November 2022, and the ensuing years seemed to take a toll on the "Tron: Legacy" actor. Fast forward to April 2026, when Wilde's appearance on the red carpet of the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards had people buzzing for all the wrong reasons. For the occasion, Wilde sported a tiny white cropped bralette top with spaghetti straps. She also wore a jacket, but kept that off-the-shoulder, which showcased her thin figure.
Wilde's cheekbones stuck out, while her cheeks appeared slightly sunken in. When photos of her Fashion Trust appearance were shared on X, multiple users believed she was a celebrity with a horrifying Ozempic experience. "I love watching the summer ozempics," one crudely joked. "She looks terrible. Why do you do this to yourselves hollywood? You look like a skeleton," another wrote.
The weight loss becomes apparent when comparing that snap to Wilde's look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2022 — just before her breakup with Styles became public. The "Booksmart" director rocked a chic full-length glittery gown with a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps. Her revealing ensemble left her chest exposed, but her breastbone was not protruding as it later would in 2026, and her cheeks looked less skeletal. The pic that sparked the weight loss drug speculation was taken just weeks before it was announced that Wilde's ex had popped the question to his new girlfriend.
Harry Styles got engaged quickly after the breakup
Reportedly, the truth about Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles is that she did not want it to end. "The break has been difficult for Olivia," a source told People in November 2022, shortly after the split. "They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all," they added. More evidence pointed to "The O.C." alum perhaps feeling jilted, as a couple of months later, she posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories that read, "I'd hate to die without having loved" (via Page Six). At the time, a source told Page Six that the former One Direction singer looked back fondly on his time with Wilde. "This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond," they told the outlet. A detail that was likely not lost on Wilde, however, was that Styles was with her much longer than his future fiancee.
Styles wound up dating Zoe Kravitz, and in late April 2026 (the same month that Ozempic rumors swirled around Wilde), he popped the question to "The Batman" star after only eight months together. Fans wondered how Wilde would take the news that her ex was engaged.
Once the news of the engagement broke, a viral post circulated on X that appeared to be a screenshot from Wilde's Instagram Stories suggesting that she was not happy for Styles and Kravitz. "Two years and all I got was an ugly tattoo. Eight months and she has a ring?" the screenshot read with Wilde's Instagram handle at the top (via The Tab). The post turned out to be a fake created by a troll trying to drum up drama, but fans clearly expected her to be upset.