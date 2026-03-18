Celebs With Horrifying Ozempic Or GLP-1 Experiences

The following article mentions suicide ideation and eating disorders.

GLP-1 drugs first drew attention when Ozempic was featured on "The Dr. Oz Show" in 2021. In 2022, Elon Musk revealed he had used Wegovy to lose weight, making him one of the first high-profile figures to do so. Since then, plenty of stars have admitted to taking Ozempic to lose weight. But many have also been open about its negative side effects. Musk himself switched to Mounjaro after experiencing gastrointestinal discomfort. "High doses of Ozempic made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpson's," he wrote on X in 2024.

He isn't alone. In fact, those symptoms are fairly common with GLP-1 drugs, as Dr. Jason Singh, chief medical officer of One Oak Medical Group, told Nicki Swift. "GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic work by mimicking a natural gut hormone, but because GLP-1 receptors exist throughout your body, like in your stomach, brain, pancreas, and gallbladder, the effects extend beyond just basic appetite suppression," he said. As a result, gastrointestinal side effects, like vomiting, nausea, and constipation, could happen. "They dramatically slow gastric emptying, essentially causing food to sit in your stomach for hours longer than normal," Singh said.

Other possible side effects are gallstones and loss of muscle mass. "Rapid weight loss causes your liver to dump excess cholesterol into bile while the medication reduces gallbladder contractions," he explained. Other more serious, but rarer, complications include pancreatitis and acute kidney injury from dehydration. That's why Singh recommends combining ultra-slow dose titration with small, frequent meals and resistance training. Unfortunately, many celebs couldn't combat these and even more serious side effects of GLP-1, leading to awful experiences.