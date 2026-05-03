The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Kentucky Derby

Every year, a bunch of celebrities and regular people from all over gather to show off their strangest and most extravagant attire as they watch some horse races in the Kentucky sun. A surprising number of sports celebrities turned out for the 2026 Kentucky Derby, while other familiar faces from television, music, and more attended the star-studded gathering.

With such intense fashion looks at the Kentucky Derby, there are always going to be some that go too far, or don't go far enough, and 2026 was no different. There were plenty of outfits that really missed the mark, but who was the worst-dressed of the year?

From veteran sports stars to Grammy-winning singers, there were quite a few rough ensembles this year. Even the biggest celebrities have bad days when it comes to fashion. Here are a few of the worst-dressed stars at the Kentucky Derby that stood out for all the wrong reasons.