The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Kentucky Derby

The celebs who attended The Kentucky Derby 2025 likely dropped wads of cash to bet on their favorite horses and used whatever money they had left to fund their most daring, photo-ready looks for the fabulously glitzy event. At least, that's what was supposed to have happened. While many celebrities — such as actor Selma Blair, who donned a gorgeous yellow number — effortlessly wove southern charm and glamour together for their Derby looks, just as many, it seems, dropped the ball.

Advertisement

In case you didn't know, the Kentucky Derby lays out its general fashion guidelines each year, tweaking them slightly to account for ever-changing trends. According to journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi, who helped curate the vision on the event's website, choosing bold colors and striking shapes would push attendees toward their perfect Derby look, but even those qualities came second to the most important component of the look: the hat. In Rassi's opinion, guests should actually find the perfect hat first, then find a look that complements it. Makes sense! She also advised guests to, among other things, embrace a spring-friendly color palette. But not everyone followed the rules!