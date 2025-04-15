The Worst-Dressed Celebs At Coachella 2025

Coachella is much more than just a music festival for avid fans. Everyone who is anyone knows that it is also a destination event for celebrities, which means that for two weekends in April, in Indio, California, the desert is full of wild, wonderful, and terrible outfits (just look back at our 2024 Coachella list).

Whether performing on stage or just wandering the festival grounds, 2025 resulted in celebrity sightings of Lady Gaga, Queen Latifah, Benson Boone, Post Malone, Charli XCX, and even the ever-elusive Lorde. But while many celebs hit their marks when it came time to show off their looks, there were plenty of others who unfortunately made our worst-dressed list.