The Worst-Dressed Celebs At Coachella 2025
Coachella is much more than just a music festival for avid fans. Everyone who is anyone knows that it is also a destination event for celebrities, which means that for two weekends in April, in Indio, California, the desert is full of wild, wonderful, and terrible outfits (just look back at our 2024 Coachella list).
Whether performing on stage or just wandering the festival grounds, 2025 resulted in celebrity sightings of Lady Gaga, Queen Latifah, Benson Boone, Post Malone, Charli XCX, and even the ever-elusive Lorde. But while many celebs hit their marks when it came time to show off their looks, there were plenty of others who unfortunately made our worst-dressed list.
Julia Fox
There is no better worst outfit than the anointed "it girl" Julia Fox. And to make the most of her "360" reputation, Fox showed up to Coachella in a see through bodysuit, white corset, knee-high leather boots, futuristic reflective shades, barely-there underwear, and her butt completely hanging out (we'll let the readers go searching for those pictures). But of the many untold truths about Fox, one thing is that the kaleidoscope of unhinged fashion decisions often have a way of making sense on her. So, while it wasn't great compared to some of the other outfits on this list, at least it (or the lack thereof) kept her cool in the desert.
Cardi B
The bottom half of Cardi B's outfit looked prepared to hit the ski slopes, with the musician donning tight blue leggings that came with a pair of furry boots. But the casual nature of the leggings also felt like an afterthought, as if Cardi B had gone from the yoga studio to the stage. On the other hand, the top half looked like maybe she was ready to hit the board room, with a matching blazer and low-slung shirt that let her cleavage and necklace do all the talking. We suppose the outfit choice made some sense, given that we know how hard she's working to give her kids an incredibly lavish life. And despite the mixed-up inspiration, it didn't stop her from twerking across the stage.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton did her best Catwoman impression with an outfit that looked like it had been strategically cut to ribbons. And, coupled with her sunglasses, she looked ready to play the part. But while Coachella is definitely known as a fashion-forward festival, we couldn't help but think that Hilton may have overestimated it a bit with this outfit, with the whole vibe coming off a little more Halloween than weekend in the desert. It's not one of her biggest missteps or controversies over the years, but unless Hilton is a secret raver, we know that she can do better.
John Mayer
Come on, John, you've gotta try a little. We know that John Mayer's whole thing is chill guy playing the guitar, what with him touring with the Grateful Dead and all. But this was Coachella, and it feels like Mayer could have at least gone with a mesh t-shirt underneath or maybe some accessories –- anything so he doesn't become a celebrity we don't hear much from anymore. For being one of the biggest musical events in the world, it kind of looks like he's having a blast playing a weekend gig with the local bar's favorite cover band. Let your body be a wonderland, John.
Troye Sivan
We know that Troye Sivan can slink and sing with the best of them, but this shaggy outfit looked like he had somehow become the real-life version of a Charlie Brown character. We know that the 90s are in and baggy is back, but the poor boy looked like he was drowning outside of the pool. There are many things the world should know about Sivan -– but this Coachella 2025 outfit could happily disappear forever, and we would never miss it.
Charli D'Amelio
Coachella and "yeehaw" are synonymous, and we definitely get where Charli D'Amelio was going with her cowgirl look. But the all black fringe-fest ended up looking like a cringe-fest, leaving D'Amelio looking more like someone doing fashion cosplay than making a fashion statement. Something about her hair in braids and barefoot-looking cowboy boots made us feel like she was more of a dive bar waitress than a YouTube star who was born filthy rich. Or who knows, maybe that was the point.
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly's outfit almost made sense in the sense that, yes, that is something Machine Gun Kelly would wear. But then we noticed the robot-looking metal gloves, and all of the details began to feel like a salad with too many ingredients. He apparently hit the stage to join Three Six Mafia, where he only played one song in the scorchingly hot-looking leather pants, camo jacket, and studded gloves. But given that Kelly has slammed critics who bash his music career expansion, we want to be clear — we just think the outfit is a little bit much.