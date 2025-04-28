The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Those who walk the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Dinner can take comfort in knowing that there aren't high expectations for their outfits. It's not like the journalists there work for a bunch of Anna Wintours or Miranda Priestlys, who will give them a dressing down if they dare to wear outdated enamel accessories or stale spring florals. But what the event, affectionately known as "nerd prom," does deliver is fashion flubs to rival the worst outfits from the Grammys and other events with higher foot traffic from famous faces.
With no comedian host to entertain attendees at the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner, Hollywood celebrities had less of an incentive to grace the event with their presence. Our worst-dressed list for 2024 featured appearances by the usually dashing "Don't Worry Darling" star Chris Pine and runway darling Coco Rocha, but there were few stars from outside the journalistic realm trotting out terrible looks to roast this year. And with no Donald Trump in the audience, there was no gauche Mar-a-Lago garb from Kimberly Guilfoyle and her ilk, either. But thankfully, a few familiar faces from TV dutifully delivered a handful of outfits gone amiss.
Kevin O'Leary's accessory overload wasn't so wonderful
Kevin O'Leary is one of the wealthiest "Shark Tank" judges, and it shows. Only someone with money to burn would waste it on the scorpion bolo tie he wore to the WHCD, and the white scarf "Mr. Wonderful" tossed around his neck is further evidence that money can't buy taste. His accessory purchases also don't support the double-watch-wearing Canadian entrepreneur's argument that greed is good for America. During a CNN panel, he said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "embodies the American nightmare" for suggesting that the pursuit of absurd wealth is a bad thing, but his outfit is the real nightmare.
Kaitlan Collins' LBD was a blank space
Kaitlan Collins seemed to confuse the White House Correspondents' Dinner for a homecoming dance when she walked in wearing a strapless number that didn't give off the impression that she's experienced at styling her outfits. A little black dress creates an ideal canvas for dazzling accessories, but all the CNN star gave us was a diamond bracelet and some matching, understated hoop earrings. Collins' bitter feud with Donald Trump may keep us on the edges of our seats, but this uninspired ensemble had us falling asleep.
At least Tara Palmeri tried to look present-able
The Red Letter Substack writer Tara Palmeri chose a color that was very on-brand for her WHCD ensemble. She also let everyone know that her presence was a gift by rocking a ginormous bow on the bust of her jumpsuit. The ostentatious design element felt out of place at the event (but to be fair, the only place it would really work is atop a new Lexus on Christmas Day). However, perhaps she felt that it suited the vibe. "White House Correspondents' Association dinner feels weird," she wrote on Instagram.
Kennedy must have been looking forward to the Kentucky Derby
Someone should have told Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, aka Kennedy, that the Run for the Roses was still a week away before she walked out the door wearing this Barbie-pink catastrophe. With her flamboyant floral headgear, the Fox News contributor looked like she'd rather be sipping on mint juleps and placing a wager on the 2025 Kentucky Derby favorite, Journalism, than mingling with journalists. And if she were to win that bet, she could spend her winnings on some fabric that doesn't look so cheap.
The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs took us to some dark places again
While playing a vacationer who almost commits familicide on "The White Lotus," Jason Isaacs' Duke shirt went viral. On the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, he revealed that he actually owned more than one and vowed, "I am intending to wear them whenever there's a camera around." Sadly for the WHCD, he channeled his "Harry Potter" character, Lucius Malfoy, instead in this bleak, all-black ensemble. There was already too much of the color on the red carpet, and it washed him out — making him appear to have the same pallor as He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.
Alex Borstein channeled Lauren Sánchez with her lingerie look
The frock that "Family Guy" star Alex Borstein rocked brought some much-needed color to the red carpet, but it wasn't family-friendly. In fact, Mark Zuckerberg might have snuck a spicy look at her outfit if he'd been hanging around. Borstein's visible black lace bra was giving Lauren Sánchez at Donald Trump's second inauguration, and that 'fit landed the future Mrs. Bezos on our worst-dressed list. Borstein's blue velvet gown also resembled a robe with its wrap-style neckline, making her look just a bit too comfy for the formal event.
Weijia Jiang channeled Kimberly Guilfoyle with her precious prom dress
The pale pink color, rosette detail at the bust, and sparkly trim made Weijia Jiang's column dress read a bit too young. Worse yet, the senior White House correspondent for CBS News was coming precariously close to committing one of the worst fashion felonies: dressing like Donald Trump Jr.'s sartorially challenged ex-fiancée. When Kimberly Guilfoyle got all gussied up for her son's prom pictures, she also opted for sparkles, a pastel hue, and cutesy embellishments. And it probably goes without saying that "mom desperate for a prom invite she's never getting" is not a good look.