The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Those who walk the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Dinner can take comfort in knowing that there aren't high expectations for their outfits. It's not like the journalists there work for a bunch of Anna Wintours or Miranda Priestlys, who will give them a dressing down if they dare to wear outdated enamel accessories or stale spring florals. But what the event, affectionately known as "nerd prom," does deliver is fashion flubs to rival the worst outfits from the Grammys and other events with higher foot traffic from famous faces.

With no comedian host to entertain attendees at the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner, Hollywood celebrities had less of an incentive to grace the event with their presence. Our worst-dressed list for 2024 featured appearances by the usually dashing "Don't Worry Darling" star Chris Pine and runway darling Coco Rocha, but there were few stars from outside the journalistic realm trotting out terrible looks to roast this year. And with no Donald Trump in the audience, there was no gauche Mar-a-Lago garb from Kimberly Guilfoyle and her ilk, either. But thankfully, a few familiar faces from TV dutifully delivered a handful of outfits gone amiss.