CNN's Kaitlan Collins Confuses 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner For Homecoming Dance

Someone get Kaitlan Collins a corsage. The CNN anchor showed up to the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner looking more ready for a high school homecoming than Washington's biggest night. Then again, maybe her barely-there look was right on theme for this year's stripped down affair? After all, there was no president and no comedian headliner, so maybe she was just looking to match the energy. If that was her goal, her simple, strapless, black satin cocktail dress certainly achieved it. It's not that we don't love her in black — she turned plenty of heads in that skin-baring, busty black number. But this time around? We were just left shrugging. Maybe she was expecting to slow dance to Taylor Swift under a balloon arch with her boyfriend, Will Douglas?

Adding to that, the dress — which hit just below the knee — was a missed opportunity for Collins to show off her killer legs, and compared to the flirty gold Larroudé mules she rocked last year, the clear, sparkly mules she slipped into this time were barely worth a second glance. Tasteful, sure — but completely forgettable. At least her makeup was flawless, which almost made us forgive the rest of the look. Either way, it's clear she's better at holding a mic than trying to drop one with her fashion choices.