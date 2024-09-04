Alix Earle Has Had Some Weird Fashion Moments
Superstar influencer Alix Earle has transformed in front of our eyes since exploding on TikTok in 2022. The social media star built a cult following thanks to her "Get Ready With Me" videos, but while she has branded herself as an everyday, relatable girl, she had a relatively privileged childhood thanks to her millionaire parents, Alisa and Thomas Earle. That being said, she has also faced her share of tragedy. Earle has spoken candidly about her struggles with anxiety and an eating disorder, as well as dealing with her father's very public cheating scandal. Her dating history has also drawn plenty of criticism. When she first got together with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, many believed that the pair actually got together while Berrios was still dating model Sophia Culpo. For her part, Earle has vehemently denied those rumors.
Outside of her personal life, Earle has also drawn backlash with her career i.e. her online presence. Everything from her thoughts to her outfits have come under heavy scrutiny. The latter is no surprise, as she loves a daring look, not to mention she's had some seriously weird fashion moments in her time.
Her eyebrow-raising 'school run' outfit
Alix Earle has made it no secret that she feels comfortable and sexy in revealing clothing, which is why, when she decided to compare one of her bold looks to a mom on a school run, the Internet was confused. Earle shot a TikTok of herself getting ready for a Miami Dolphins game in October 2023 in which she paired a skin-tight orange bodysuit with tiny, super distressed denim shorts. She completed the outfit with white pointy heels and a seriously small Jimmy Choo bag and laughed, "I feel like a mom picking up her kids from school." Although she admitted, "I don't know why a mom would be dressed like this to pick her kids up from school," she maintained that's exactly what she'd don for a school run.
Well, the real moms of TikTok were quick to set her straight. "I thought I'd look like that too when I picked up my kids from school. However I look like Adam Sandler," went one cheeky comment. Many also decided to share videos of their actual pickup looks, consisting of sweatpants and Crocs, baggy overalls, and hair thrown up in a messy bun. "Who's gonna tell her?" asked one mom, showing off her sweats and sandals combo. Another mama pointed out that Earle was missing the right accessories, namely all of her kids' stuff, and noted, "Don't forget to add goldfish crumbs to the bottom of your purse for the full effect."
The time she peed inside her Halloween costume
Alix Earle loves to get dressed up, and she went all out for Halloween 2023 with a custom-made Madonna costume. Mimicking the pop star's look from her iconic Blond Ambition World Tour, Earle sported a light pink bodysuit with a conical bra and a blond wig. While she did the original look justice, Earle ended her night with a seriously questionable fashion faux pas.
Speaking about her night out on her "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" podcast a few days later, Earle admitted that she actually peed herself (on purpose) while attending an apartment party in Brooklyn, New York. Recalling how she hadn't used the bathroom all night because her costume was too tight, she told listeners she finally caved an hour before last call. "Usually when you're wearing a bodysuit, you can like scoot it over to the side so you can like pee," she explained. This time, though, she had Spanx and tights under the bodysuit, which made things harder.
Ultimately, she decided to move the bodysuit and pee through the other layers, but that didn't go as planned either. "I guess I got my period because [there was] a little bit of blood," she recalled. "Because I peed through the costume, the pee soaked up everywhere, and it took the blood and it just spread." Making matters worse, she returned to the party without realizing it and walked around with a big red spot on her costume for the rest of the night. Yikes.
She kept a dress covered in puke for a year
For her 22nd birthday, Alix Earle decided to host a wild bash in Miami, Florida, to which she wore a see-through crochet dress from Retrofête that cost a cool $795. A year later, the dress made another appearance on her TikTok when she filmed herself cleaning out her closet. "It has my puke on it from my birthday last year," she confessed. "It really smells." While Earle tried to laugh it off, viewers were horrified. "Ma'am you moved apartments with this," read one shocked comment to which Earle boldly responded, "I did." Video reactions also poured in with one TikToker proclaiming, "That's not messy, that's dirty and a biohazard."
Earle tried to set the record straight on her "Hot Mess" podcast, saying she took the dress off in the car on her way home, which is when she threw up. Because it was too expensive to dump, she put it aside to get it dry cleaned, but forgot. "I honestly just kind of like left this bag in the corner of my room," she said. Months later, she graduated college and moved out of her dorm, taking the dress (still in the bag) with her. Earle said that the professional organizers she hired are the ones who hung it up in her closet without realizing it was dirty. "There was just a little bit of puke on there," she argued. "I'm not that filthy and unhygienic."
She went totally sheer to channel Sharon Stone
While Alix Earle's 23rd birthday outfit didn't generate as much buzz as her puke-covered dress from her 22nd birthday bash, it was still very much out there. Settling on a casino theme, the influencer chose to party the night away at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida while channeling her inner Sharon Stone. Taking a cue from the actor's iconic role in "Casino," Earle chose a sparkly Retrofête gown that cost a whopping $1,998. Covered in sequins and feathers, the floor-length dress was totally see-through.
While showing off the daring look on TikTok (including a full view of her nude panties), Earle proclaimed, "I am so obsessed." The dress came with matching elbow-length gloves and once at the casino, Earle took time to recreate some moments from the film. "I don't look as graceful as Sharon Stone rolling the dice... but we tried," she wrote on Instagram. She then continued partying until 5 a.m., even stopping by a strip club.
Between the wild antics and the sheer dress, Earle played into criticism of being a negative influence on young viewers. As student Ella Marrufo argued in an opinion piece for the Los Gatos High School newspaper, her online presence "poses a threat to younger, naive people." As she noted, "Hardly anything Earle posts on her social media is real – all her photos are edited and posed to make her look her best and to make her life appear as glamorous as possible."
Her game day 'fit completely clashed
Alix Earle loves to cheer on her boyfriend, NFL star Braxton Berrios, at Miami Dolphins games and she also loves showing fans how she gets ready. Unfortunately, while some of her game day outfits have been compared to Taylor Swift's, others have totally missed the mark. In January 2024, for example, she built her look around bright orange parachute pants covered with cargo pockets. As she tried to stick with Dolphins colors, she added a cropped aqua blue polo top and finished it all off with white high-heeled boots. "It's giving Dolphins," she enthused on TikTok before admitting, "I can't tell if I like this outfit [or] if I hate it."
Many viewers went with the latter, and the outfit even sparked its own reddit thread. "It baffles me that all four pieces of her outfit literally do not go together," proclaimed author Street-Bookkeeper215, calling the 'fit "actually atrocious." Many folks agreed with one user going as far as to call it "the ugliest outfit I have ever seen." In addition to clashing, the color choice also gave off delivery vibes, according to multiple critics. "When you gotta deliver pizza at 9 and then go to club at 10," quipped one hater and another agreed, writing, "The polo makes it look like she works at a small town, very low budget pizza place."
The look that was compared to a 'tampon'
Given Alix Earle's eyebrow-raising Halloween mishap, it's perhaps fitting that one of her bolder looks was full-on compared to a tampon. In May 2024, the influencer traveled to Louisville, Kentucky for the Kentucky Derby. Of course, she lived her best life, attending the big Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races party and taking part in a Q&A with fellow influencer Alex Cooper. She was even invited to host her own bash and shared her getting ready process with fans on TikTok. Earle chose to wear a strappy red dress that featured lace detail and had several straps of fabric flowing down around her legs. "I don't care if it's too fancy, I want to wear it," she proclaimed.
Viewers didn't share that concern, though. Rather, they honed in on the scrap-looking details at the bottom of the dress, as well as its bright red hue. The look actually sparked a whole Reddit conversation dubbed "This outfit is terrible." "It's giving tampon," sneered one critic while another agreed, "That looks like a shredded up dirty tampon." The quips just kept coming with one user asking, "Did the dog she babysit chew up the dress?" Yet another quipped, "It's giving Cinderella after her sisters tear up her dress," while others also compared it to something you'd see in a slasher film.