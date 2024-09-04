Alix Earle Has Had Some Weird Fashion Moments

Superstar influencer Alix Earle has transformed in front of our eyes since exploding on TikTok in 2022. The social media star built a cult following thanks to her "Get Ready With Me" videos, but while she has branded herself as an everyday, relatable girl, she had a relatively privileged childhood thanks to her millionaire parents, Alisa and Thomas Earle. That being said, she has also faced her share of tragedy. Earle has spoken candidly about her struggles with anxiety and an eating disorder, as well as dealing with her father's very public cheating scandal. Her dating history has also drawn plenty of criticism. When she first got together with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, many believed that the pair actually got together while Berrios was still dating model Sophia Culpo. For her part, Earle has vehemently denied those rumors.

Outside of her personal life, Earle has also drawn backlash with her career i.e. her online presence. Everything from her thoughts to her outfits have come under heavy scrutiny. The latter is no surprise, as she loves a daring look, not to mention she's had some seriously weird fashion moments in her time.