The Truth About Alix Earle's Relationship With NFL Star Braxton Berrios
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' relationship has taken the world by storm. They're truly like the popular high school couple; Berrios is a star athlete, and Earle is the girl everyone loves — it's a match made in heaven.
Although they shout their love from the rooftops now, early in their relationship, they kept it a lot more private. Earle and Berrios were hesitant to make their relationship public even after making their red carpet debut. In July 2023, the two attended the ESPYs, and despite speculation that they were a couple, a source said otherwise. After hitting the red carpet, a source told People, "Maybe in traditional Hollywood terms, that could be interpreted as a 'hard launch' of a relationship, that's not what it was at all...The two have always agreed they were not exclusive or official."
It wasn't until months later that Earle made it official with the Miami Dolphins star during a live "Call Her Daddy" podcast. When podcast host Alex Cooper asked Earle whether she has a boyfriend or not, the social media star responded, "I mean ... yes." Since making it official with Berrios, the internet has followed along with their romantic journey on social media. Many would say that Berrios and Earle are #couplegoals, and with their relationship thriving, we're taking a deeper look at their romance.
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios's relationship started off rocky
Perhaps the reason Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios held off on announcing their relationship was because Berrios was facing cheating allegations. In March 2023, Berrios' ex-girlfriend Sophia Culpo hinted that there was a "betrayal" in her last relationship. She said this during an Instagram Q&A, and since the wide receiver was her last relationship, rumors began to swirl about what could have possibly happened between the two.
People began speculating that Berrios cheated on Culpo with Earle, but this didn't stop the football player from continuing to hang out with the social media star. After the rumors didn't stop, Berrios decided to address his breakup with Culpo in an Instagram Story. The football player told his followers that the two broke up in January 2023 because "things weren't working out."
However, Culpo came firing back in a now-deleted TikTok Story, sharing, "The real timeline. We broke up after the Drake concert super bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl." Fingers pointed to Earle as the mystery girl, but the social media star denied she and Berrios' relationship overlapped with Culpo's on an episode of "Call Her Daddy." Earle told Cooper she asked Berrios for "receipts right away" to make sure the football star was telling her the truth. It seems Earle couldn't find anything or brushed it off because the couple moved forward with their relationship despite what Culpo claimed.
Braxton Berrios has embraced Alix Earle's social media world
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle's relationship may have started off low-key, but after the drama with Olivia Culpo blew over, the pair has been more vocal about their romance. Berrios has specifically embraced the social media world that Earle comes from. The Miami Dolphins star has appeared frequently on the influencer's social media. In July 2023, the football star played Ken to Earle's Barbie and lip-synced to the iconic song "Barbie Girl" together in a TikTok video. Earle captioned the video, "Bb is back." A month earlier, Berrios was on Earle's TikTok again after the two dressed up for a suit-and-tie event.
From TikTok to the red carpet, Berrios appears to take pride in the fact that their relationship thrives in the spotlight. The football star shared with the New York Post, "She has her brand, it's her career, right, and this [football] is mine and we support each other." Earle goes to games and supports him on the field, so Berrios does the same in her line of work. He explained, "So, for me, supporting her career, that's my way to show her that I'm supporting her. Whatever she needs, I'm down to do it. And she's been great about it. I've tried to be good about it. And like I said, it's been a lot of fun." So, as long as Earle continues her social media career, Berrios will grab the tripod and join her whenever she needs him.
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios fought off breakup rumors
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' relationship has been anything but easy. From the Sophia Culpo drama to the constant breakup rumors, the pair has had to dodge things left and right. In April 2024, the social media star shared snaps of her wildly lavish life during her Coachella weekend. She captioned the post, "These boots were made for dancin." However, in all the photos and videos Earle posted from the weekend, Berrios was MIA.
With the football star missing the action, many thought Earle and Berrios were on the verge of a breakup. One person commented on one of the many posts she shared from Coachella, writing, "Guys are we not concerned that there hasn't been a mention or peep about Braxton." This was just one of many worried fans who began speculating that the couple had split, but Earle quickly put a stop to all the gossip.
Days after Coachella, Earle took to TikTok to address the speculation, sharing a video of her and Braxton with the text, "when ppl think we broke up bc I didn't bring him on one trip," over the clip. The influencer lip-synced to a sound that basically told people to back off as she mouthed, "That's such a weird thing to say to someone. Be softer, be more feminine, how about lick on my nuts." Earle was over the rumors and made it clear that all was good between her and Berrios.
Talks of marriage have already surrounded Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have only been dating for a short time, but talks of marriage have already hit the happy couple. In December 2023, the Miami Dolphins star revealed to Fan Duel TV's Up & Adams that his coach, Mike McDaniel, has offered some advice for his romance with the social media star. And what was McDaniel's best advice to Berrios? Marry Earle. Berrios told the show that McDaniel's said, "'Get married, everything gets better.' So, I guess that is a little bit of advice. Randomly. Not even in context." But is marriage on the football player's mind? It seems that he's not opposed to the idea.
In March 2024, TMZ caught up with the happy couple and asked if a proposal was in their near future. At first, Berrios laughed off the question, but with Earle by his side, she, too, was curious. After a joking jab from the social media star as to whether that is a possibility, Berrios responded, "We'll see. We'll see. It's going well ... we're happy." The wide receiver didn't seem to completely shut down the idea, so who knows, maybe we will be seeing a wedding in Earle and Berrios' future.
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have shared their secret to their long distance relationship
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are very busy people. Berrios has his football career, and Earle is always off jet-setting to the next location for her social media career. So, at times, the couple must maintain a long-distance relationship, especially when football season starts. But Earle and Berrios have nailed the long-distance relationship thing and have become one of the hottest couples in the league.
In July 2024, the couple spilled their secret to keeping their romance alive when they don't see one another every day on Earle's podcast, "Hot Mess." Earle explained, "Our one thing is that I call Braxton if I go out. I call Braxton before I go to bed." Berrios chimed in and said he does the same on his end as the couple tries their best to keep that open communication with each other while they are apart.
They're going to have to keep up that communication as long as Berrios sticks to football, and it looks like he's going to be doing it for a while. In July 2024, the football star shared on Instagram that he was back on the field, gearing up for the 2024-2025 season. He wrote in the caption, "And it all begins tomorrow.." But with Earle and Berrios keeping that spark alive, fans of the couple should have nothing to worry about with their long-distance relationship.