The Truth About Alix Earle's Relationship With NFL Star Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' relationship has taken the world by storm. They're truly like the popular high school couple; Berrios is a star athlete, and Earle is the girl everyone loves — it's a match made in heaven.

Although they shout their love from the rooftops now, early in their relationship, they kept it a lot more private. Earle and Berrios were hesitant to make their relationship public even after making their red carpet debut. In July 2023, the two attended the ESPYs, and despite speculation that they were a couple, a source said otherwise. After hitting the red carpet, a source told People, "Maybe in traditional Hollywood terms, that could be interpreted as a 'hard launch' of a relationship, that's not what it was at all...The two have always agreed they were not exclusive or official."

It wasn't until months later that Earle made it official with the Miami Dolphins star during a live "Call Her Daddy" podcast. When podcast host Alex Cooper asked Earle whether she has a boyfriend or not, the social media star responded, "I mean ... yes." Since making it official with Berrios, the internet has followed along with their romantic journey on social media. Many would say that Berrios and Earle are #couplegoals, and with their relationship thriving, we're taking a deeper look at their romance.