The Biggest Rumors About Giuliana Rancic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Giuliana Rancic is a pioneer of the entertainment news industry, having built an entire career out of interviewing celebrities and critiquing their personal style for E! News. Rancic initially joined the network as a correspondent back in 2002 and was promoted to co-anchor in 2005, a title she held for the next decade. However, mounting controversy slowly pushed the TV personality out of the spotlight and she ultimately retired from E! in 2021. Despite Rancic's best efforts to build a new empire (she joined HSN alongside launching her own clothing and home lines), the former host has failed to regain the same level of fame.

However, while speaking with People in 2024, Rancic clarified that she was actually enjoying her quieter life as it afforded her the opportunity to focus more on family. Even so, despite making the most of it, part of the reason why the prolific TV personality stepped back was likely out of her control. She's long been plagued by rumors that haven't painted her in the most flattering light. And while Rancic has tried her best to dispel them, they've continued to haunt her and tarnish her reputation. Here are the biggest rumors Giuliana Rancic has had to contend with over the years.