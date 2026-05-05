Blake Lively Has A Boss Moment On The 2026 Met Gala Steps After Justin Baldoni Settlement

There was a time when Blake Lively ruled the Met Gala. Yes, we're talking about the very same Blake Lively who's known for her sometimes inappropriate fashion choices and for starring in the now controversial film "It Ends With Us." It seems that Lively's knack for maximalist fashion fits in perfectly with most Met Gala briefs, including the 2026 "Costume Art" theme. Lively arrived to the Met Gala red carpet donning an archival Versace gown featuring pastel shades of cream, pink, and lavender, complete with a shimmering bodice and an extravagant train. This arrival comes literally hours after her settlement against Justin Baldoni's production company was announced. She may have worn shades of purple, but clearly, Lively's far from a shrinking violet.

The "It Ends With Us" director was accused of sexual harassment and igniting a smear campaign against Lively. The Hollywood battle captivated audiences, perhaps, some would say, more so than the film itself, which received subpar reviews. The settlement was revealed via a statement by both Lively and Baldoni's lawyers, which reads, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard" (via BBC).

Arriving at the Met Gala on the same date as her settlement announcement is certainly a bold move for Lively. And one particular moment captured by Vogue on the Met Gala steps showcases what might be Lively's post-settlement confidence. As various people assisted with lifting Lively's dress train, she gently stopped them so her train could flow behind her, making for the perfect photo-op and also highlighting how she handles boundaries.