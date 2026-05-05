Blake Lively Has A Boss Moment On The 2026 Met Gala Steps After Justin Baldoni Settlement
There was a time when Blake Lively ruled the Met Gala. Yes, we're talking about the very same Blake Lively who's known for her sometimes inappropriate fashion choices and for starring in the now controversial film "It Ends With Us." It seems that Lively's knack for maximalist fashion fits in perfectly with most Met Gala briefs, including the 2026 "Costume Art" theme. Lively arrived to the Met Gala red carpet donning an archival Versace gown featuring pastel shades of cream, pink, and lavender, complete with a shimmering bodice and an extravagant train. This arrival comes literally hours after her settlement against Justin Baldoni's production company was announced. She may have worn shades of purple, but clearly, Lively's far from a shrinking violet.
The "It Ends With Us" director was accused of sexual harassment and igniting a smear campaign against Lively. The Hollywood battle captivated audiences, perhaps, some would say, more so than the film itself, which received subpar reviews. The settlement was revealed via a statement by both Lively and Baldoni's lawyers, which reads, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard" (via BBC).
Arriving at the Met Gala on the same date as her settlement announcement is certainly a bold move for Lively. And one particular moment captured by Vogue on the Met Gala steps showcases what might be Lively's post-settlement confidence. As various people assisted with lifting Lively's dress train, she gently stopped them so her train could flow behind her, making for the perfect photo-op and also highlighting how she handles boundaries.
Blake Lively's show-stopping Met Gala look might save her dying reputation
A settlement is surprising, considering the intense two-year brawl that played out between these two actors. Since the film drama started, Blake Lively's reputation has soured in Hollywood. The legal battle included claims from Justin Baldoni that Lively was controlling and manipulative, and it also created renewed interest in her past. Lively's been rumored to beef with her co-stars before, specifically back in her "Gossip Girl" days with Leighton Meester. And who could forget the now infamous "congrats on your little bump" dig that Lively gave Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa — who was not pregnant and had dealt with infertility — that led to her wanting to quit her job? As fans reminisced over the 2018 Met Gala red carpet, which saw the "A Simple Favor" star in one of her best looks, an X user wrote, "Remember when Blake lively was such a met Gala icon, lol I forgot that we used to like her."
It seems that things might be looking up for Lively, though, as another X user posted photos of her at the Met Gala this year, saying, "Blake lively queen of the met i know that's right!!" If there's one thing Lively knows how to do, it's turn out a Met Gala look, and the fact that she served this one full of confidence, right after a settlement, could be winning her fans over again. While the settlement is good news for both Lively and Baldoni, it means that the public won't get a juicy case out of this fight, which was something that netizens were certainly looking forward to.