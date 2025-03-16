Blake Lively's Most Inappropriate Outfits Ever

Over the years, Blake Lively's outfits have occasionally missed the mark because she has been unafraid to push the envelope. Unlike nearly every other A-lister, Lively doesn't work with a stylist and selects her own red-carpet looks. The "Gossip Girl" alum was once asked about her choice to forego sartorial assistance, playfully telling Women's Wear Daily in March 2018, "Probably because I have control issues and a big ego — that's probably the honest answer." It's not as if Lively does it all solo, but no one person who holds the title of stylist on her payroll. "I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers," she added. The following year, the "Savages" star spoke about why she enjoys the challenge of choosing her own outfits, even under the brightest lights. "For me, fashion is a form of self-expression. It also really takes me out of my comfort zone," Lively told InStyle in April 2019.

Lively has certainly expressed herself through fashion choices on multiple occasions. To support hubby Ryan Reynolds, she sported a sexy Deadpool-themed bodysuit at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere in July 2024. The superhero-esque suit clung to her curves and was the same color as the suit Reynolds's titular character wears in the franchise. Lively's take on the Marvel character was more revealing, as it was an off-the-shoulder look with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves. She also coordinated with Gigi Hadid, who wore a yellow top and skirt combo as a nod to Wolverine's suit. The Deadpool-inspired look was revealing, but it wasn't even Lively's spiciest look that year.