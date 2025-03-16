Blake Lively's Most Inappropriate Outfits Ever
Over the years, Blake Lively's outfits have occasionally missed the mark because she has been unafraid to push the envelope. Unlike nearly every other A-lister, Lively doesn't work with a stylist and selects her own red-carpet looks. The "Gossip Girl" alum was once asked about her choice to forego sartorial assistance, playfully telling Women's Wear Daily in March 2018, "Probably because I have control issues and a big ego — that's probably the honest answer." It's not as if Lively does it all solo, but no one person who holds the title of stylist on her payroll. "I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers," she added. The following year, the "Savages" star spoke about why she enjoys the challenge of choosing her own outfits, even under the brightest lights. "For me, fashion is a form of self-expression. It also really takes me out of my comfort zone," Lively told InStyle in April 2019.
Lively has certainly expressed herself through fashion choices on multiple occasions. To support hubby Ryan Reynolds, she sported a sexy Deadpool-themed bodysuit at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere in July 2024. The superhero-esque suit clung to her curves and was the same color as the suit Reynolds's titular character wears in the franchise. Lively's take on the Marvel character was more revealing, as it was an off-the-shoulder look with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves. She also coordinated with Gigi Hadid, who wore a yellow top and skirt combo as a nod to Wolverine's suit. The Deadpool-inspired look was revealing, but it wasn't even Lively's spiciest look that year.
A tiny Barbie-pink dress at a film premiere
Before Blake Lively's legal battle with her "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni dominated the headlines, she went on a press tour in the summer of 2024 to promote the film. Following the New York premiere of the flick in August 2024, Lively switched into a Barbie-fied pink look that had heads turning. She wore a frilly pink Versace minidress that was cinched at the waist and had a short skirt. The bralette top highlighted the actor's curves, as it had thin shoulder straps and showed plenty of skin. For the event held at Tavern on the Green, Lively accessorized with dangling pink earrings and tiny pink pumps. Her tanned legs were on display as they contrasted with the bright pink wardrobe.
That same month, Lively spoke about her "It Ends With Us" character, Lily Bloom, and how fashion informed her development of that character. "She can be artistic and overly expressive. She can be fashion and fabulous, but she could also be very grounded in utility," Lively told Etalk in August 2024. "Wardrobe is always the way that I enter a character," Lively added. Similar to previous statements about her fashion sensibilities, "The Town" actor discussed her occasionally loud outfits. "I'm a very shy person," she told Etalk. "So if I look a certain way, then I can escape into that," she added.
Lively had come a long way from her early days of attending Hollywood events, where she used to lie about where she purchased her clothes.
The 2009 Emmy Awards
Blake Lively announced herself as a force in Hollywood fashion when she arrived at the 2009 Emmy Awards in the middle of her "Gossip Girl" run. She showed up in a stunning red Versace dress that was chic and accentuated her curves. The chiffon-style gown had halter straps and was split in the middle down to Lively's midsection. It was a free-flowing dress that clung to her body in certain sections to highlight her figure. The open top showed plenty of skin, and the skirt wrapped around her hips and then elegantly cascaded. Lively wore her hair back in a tight bun and completed the look with a pair of tan-colored Christian Louboutin shoes.
That outfit was memorable not only for onlookers but also for "The Shallows" actor herself. In September 2019, a decade after debuting the look, Lively posted throwback pics from the event to her Instagram, including snaps alongside "Gossip Girl" costar Leighton Meester.
Perhaps this look stood out because it showcased how far she'd come with her fashion sensibilities. A few years earlier, the actor was wearing off-the-rack clothes to Hollywood events. "I'm wearing a $13 dress from Forever 21," she told Glamour UK when looking back at her outfit from the 2005 Teen Choice Awards. According to Lively, she was told not to reveal that the dress was retail. "After that I just told people it was vintage," she added. Success may have afforded her opportunities to wear designer gowns, but Lively continued to style herself.
Stuns at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival
The 2014 Cannes Film Festival featured Blake Lively showcasing her figure in multiple show-stopping outfits, and what she wore to the "Mr. Turner" premiere had jaws dropping. The "A Simple Favor" star donned a silver Chanel gown covered in sequins that had a low-cut neckline. The full-length dress clung to her waist as she completed the look with a white shawl and 30-carat diamond earrings courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz. Lively looked stunning in the elegant ensemble, which also gave viewers an eyeful of her assets.
That was not the only revealing number Lively sported at that year's Cannes. While attending the film festival's opening ceremony, she wore a maroon dress with a high slit in the skirt and a corset-style top. Shots from the side showed how the bustier top accentuated her bust. Lively completed a trifecta of memorable outfits at the festival when she wore a black and white gown to the "Captives" premiere. Even though that dress was more formal than the other two, it still featured a fairly low-cut neckline.
What made the trio of dresses so impressive was that Lively not only chose them herself but also styled the entire look. As mentioned, Lively does not have a stylist, which can sometimes backfire. "At the last event I went to I had my outfit on and I was walking out the door and it just did not look right with the undergarments I had on so I had to change," she told Catwalk Yourself in February 2013, a year before showing out at Cannes. Styling herself became even more noteworthy for Lively after she became a mother.
Pregnant at Cannes
Blake Lively once again came prepared for the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016, as she brought multiple showstopping outfits. At the premiere of "Slack Bay," she wore a baby blue gown that looked plucked from the pages of a fairytale. The piece had a frilled skirt and a bustier top that gave fans and paparazzi plenty to admire. That outfit was undoubtedly gorgeous, but it was another Cannes look that had people buzzing, as Lively was just months away from giving birth to her second child and putting her baby bump on full display. The "Savages" actor wore a tight-fitting blue gown with an exceedingly long train. Lively's body-hugging dress wrapped snugly around her body while showing off her legs and her growing bump.
"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" actor gave birth in September of that year, and a couple of months later she spoke about her show-stopping Cannes looks. "It's fun to dress up in a big sparkly number," Lively told People in November 2016. "There are lots of variables these days, but fun to dress in these circumstances," she added as a reference to maintaining her glam style while pregnant.
Neither pregnancy nor motherhood slowed Lively's penchant for choosing old outfits at high-profile events.
Met Gala looks
Not only has she made a point to show off her sartorial talents at film festivals, but the Met Gala has been where Blake Lively has shown eye-catching looks over the years. "The Shallows" star wore a gold form-fitting Versace gown to the 2017 Met Gala that featured a train made of blue feathers. Husband Ryan Reynolds wore a simple black tux to the event but matched his wife's train with a blue bowtie.
Even though that outfit left little to the imagination, it was tame compared to her look the following year at the 2018 Met Gala when the theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination." Lively certainly looked heavenly in the gown with a busty corset top that highlighted her assets. The jewel-encrusted gown with the giant train was a painstaking creation.
Lively may be her own stylist, but she works closely with designers on her pieces. "They've already worked on it for 600 hours, and it's not done," she told Vogue in March 2018, a couple of months before the Met Gala. "She's looking at the beading of my dress and designing a piece based on that," Lively said, referring to Lorraine Schwartz. According to People, Schwartz adorned the dress with $2 million worth of jewelry. Plus, Lively accessorized with a halo-style headpiece covered with 100 carats of diamonds.