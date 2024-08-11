6 Blake Lively Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Blake Lively's stint on "Gossip Girl" makes it so easy to believe that she can do no wrong when it comes to her style, but some of her outfits just wouldn't cut it among the Upper East Side's fashion crème de la crème at The Constance Billard School for Girls.

Each time Lively stepped into Serena van der Woodsen's designer shoes, "Gossip Girl" fans would sigh in envy over the achingly fabulous layered confections her character wore on the show. "The fashion is just unbelievable. You can watch our show on mute and be entertained," Lively told Vogue in 2009. It wasn't long before the actor was channeling her character on the red carpet in her own game-changing garb. "'Gossip Girl' completely blew open the door to fashion for me," Lively told Glamour. Suddenly, big-name designers wanted to work with her, and she was even named the new face of Chanel Mademoiselle handbags in 2011.

Lively didn't want a stylist's help putting together her outfits. In a 2014 interview with People, she explained that her ardent enthusiasm for fashion is why she had decided to take a DIY approach to getting dressed for big events. "It would be like making a cake and then handing it off to someone else to ice and decorate. Why would you do that?" she said. However, the problem with choosing everything you wear yourself is that you can't point the finger at anyone else when the fashion police start twirling their handcuffs.