6 Blake Lively Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
Blake Lively's stint on "Gossip Girl" makes it so easy to believe that she can do no wrong when it comes to her style, but some of her outfits just wouldn't cut it among the Upper East Side's fashion crème de la crème at The Constance Billard School for Girls.
Each time Lively stepped into Serena van der Woodsen's designer shoes, "Gossip Girl" fans would sigh in envy over the achingly fabulous layered confections her character wore on the show. "The fashion is just unbelievable. You can watch our show on mute and be entertained," Lively told Vogue in 2009. It wasn't long before the actor was channeling her character on the red carpet in her own game-changing garb. "'Gossip Girl' completely blew open the door to fashion for me," Lively told Glamour. Suddenly, big-name designers wanted to work with her, and she was even named the new face of Chanel Mademoiselle handbags in 2011.
Lively didn't want a stylist's help putting together her outfits. In a 2014 interview with People, she explained that her ardent enthusiasm for fashion is why she had decided to take a DIY approach to getting dressed for big events. "It would be like making a cake and then handing it off to someone else to ice and decorate. Why would you do that?" she said. However, the problem with choosing everything you wear yourself is that you can't point the finger at anyone else when the fashion police start twirling their handcuffs.
She traveled into Disney star territory in her rolled-up pants
Blake Lively had her breakout role in the 2005 film "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," but when she attended the Kids' Choice Awards the year it premiered, you would have thought she was there to promote a Disney Channel or Nickelodeon series. However, Lively's look might have even been a bit much for Miley Cyrus before she got sick of playing Hannah Montana.
Lively told Vogue her powder-blue cami featuring a lotus flower design was a Forever 21 purchase. In an interview with Glamour, she revealed that she was once advised not to tell red-carpet interviewers that a different garment came from the fast fashion purveyor. "After that I just told people it was vintage," she confessed. It's doubtful anyone would buy such a claim about her shirt.
Her outfit also consisted of a sheer pink crop top and low-rise Abercrombie & Fitch jeans. Lively had the flared bottoms rolled up to better showcase her studded, pointy-toed heels. Around her waist, she wore a matching pink belt, which had traveled down below her pants' belt loops. "I had this fluffy flower brooch that went on the belt buckle ... it gave it a little bit of a feminine je ne sais quoi, and then the flower came off," she recalled. Lively joked that the floral detail would have redeemed her ensemble, even though it was already suffering from an exceptionally nasty outbreak of aught-itis.
When Blake Lively had lace all over the place
In a 2019 InStyle interview, Blake Lively and "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney shared some girl talk about their ever-evolving wardrobes. "My style is, hopefully, becoming more elegant over time, but I still like pink and some frills," Lively said. She certainly used those frills in an interesting way while promoting her movie "The Age of Adaline" in 2015, but the result arguably was not elegant.
For one outing, Lively sported a multicolored look that was better described as heavy and heavy-handed. Her mini dress and matching coat from Valentino looked like they had been crafted from every scrap of lace that a clutterbug grandmother had squirreled away in her favorite cookie tin. The pieces had a homespun quality and were quilt-like in appearance, and they were bulky and shapeless when paired together.
However, the sack-like silhouette was a safe one for Lively at the time. She had given birth to her daughter James a few months prior and was undergoing a whirlwind of outfit swaps during her movie's promotional tour, stepping out in over a dozen different looks in a 48-hour period. "With all the wardrobe changes, one thing I hadn't accounted for was that I didn't have time to pump," she told People. "So my proportions definitely started to, shall we say, increase throughout the day." So, while her lace pieces weren't all that flattering, at least they were roomy — and they could also double as baby blankets.
Blake Lively bugged out with her future hubby
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship began a year and a half after they filmed the 2011 flick "Green Lantern." When the future stars of "It Ends with Us" and "Deadpool" took the stage together at Spike TV's 2010 Scream Awards, they didn't yet know that they would fall in love — or that "Green Lantern" would bomb at the box office. Shockingly, Lively and Reynolds got to celebrate beating out "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" to win the most anticipated film award. However, what many of Lively's fans were likely more excited to see was what she was wearing. She could have included some fun nods to her superhero film in her outfit but instead chose to dress like she was appearing in a totally different genre.
Lively had on a Lanvin gown that was two shades of gray. There was a slit in the front that showed off her killer legs, but she kept having to awkwardly hold it open to do so. The bodice featured a leather harness with a winged, jewel-encrusted insect attached to the collar.
Leather sandals and a wrist full of chunky stacked bracelets were the finishing touches to Lively's look, which gave off a budget fantasy TV series vibe. If the best an ersatz Daenerys Targaryen could do was to become the Mother of Dragonflies during her kingdom-conquering journey, it's something she might wear.
Her luxe athleisure look felt out-of-touch
Blake Lively was one of the worst-dressed celebs at the 2024 Super Bowl due to an outfit that wasn't quite appropriate for the occasion. Her red tracksuit and white crop top would have been an acceptable choice, if not somewhat dull and dated, but then she had to go and festoon herself with what appeared to be a few pounds worth of gold jewelry. She had so many bracelets on that it looked like she was using them in place of wrist weights.
Per Page Six, Lively's accessories were Tiffany & Co. pieces worth around $500,000. It's not hard to imagine such a display of decadence making sports fans at home bristle, especially since many of them were already groaning over Taylor Swift's presence at Travis Kelce's games.
Lively's bling and Adidas duds had major mafia vibes. It was also very Sandlercore, but if Adam Sandler shopped at his "Uncut Gems" character's jewelry store. When People asked Lively about the look, she said, "I don't think I was supposed to wear all that jewelry together. Because I style myself, I was like, what's the sort of character that allows me to go out to something that's a lot of stimulation and attention [like the Super Bowl]... what's the way in?" So, all you need to get one of the hottest tickets in sports is half a mil and some athleisure wear. It also couldn't hurt to be besties with the world's biggest pop star.
Just call her Fruit Roll-Up Spice
Speaking to People about how she chooses her outfits, Blake Lively said, "If I'm going to go somewhere, I tend to choose a character. It's like, 'What Spice Girl am I today?'" For the "Deadpool & Wolverine" afterparty, it seemed the flavors she was thinking of weren't spices at all but Funfetti cake and piñata candy, as her Balmain dress looked like it was constructed out of the disposable plastic tablecloths you might see at a child's birthday party. It also reminded one Redditor of a different sweet treat. "It's giving fruit roll up," they wrote. At least she was rocking a tasty blue raspberry and strawberry combo.
Lively's off-the-shoulder mini was blue with plastic wrap-like ruching at the waist and bright red floral details on the bust and bottom of the skirt. The big blossoms did spice the look up a bit but also made it resemble a costume a "Dancing with the Stars" competitor might wear while performing the Argentine tango. Another critic suggested that it belonged on a different reality show. "She looks like a contestant in one of those toddlers and tiaras pageants LOL," they quipped.
Lively's look included red heels and matching flowers tucked into her ponytail, which only made her outfit venture further into costume territory. A third Reddit critique of her not-so-fantastic plastic ensemble read, "Her style choices read as what a 13 year old would choose, it's just way too matchy-matchy for my liking."