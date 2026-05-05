Lauren Sánchez Finds An Unlikely Ally In Nicole Kidman At 2026 Met Gala Weeks After Oscars Heist

In case you missed it, Nicole Kidman totally stole the thunder from Lauren Sánchez and her husband, Jeff Bezos, at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. As she and the Amazon founder worked the red carpet, the actor swooped in and claimed the photographers' focus. Netizens reacted to this awkward celebrity moment with jokes and praise for Kidman. "Even billionaires lose the spotlight when real star power walks in," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Nicole Kidman just proved that presence can outshine wealth at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party."

Just a couple of months later, though, Kidman seemingly became an unlikely ally to Sánchez at the 2026 Met Gala, despite the involvement of Sánchez and Bezos prompting protests, not to mention boycotts from several celebrities. So, what happened?

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In a photo circulating on social media, the "Moulin Rouge" star can be seen posing for photos next to Sánchez and former Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour, who was the gala's lead chairperson. While they aren't speaking in this photo, Kidman's presence definitely boosts its viral factor. This undoubtedly helps Sánchez's image, too (even if Kidman's sequined red dress upstaged her). However, it may be too soon to assume that these two women are besties just yet.