The Wildest Looks In Met Gala History

The first Monday in May marks the most glamorous night of the year, thanks to the Met Gala. The annual event, which raises money to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, influences famous faces to get all dolled up in couture and climb the red-carpet-clad stairs of the Met. Hopefully, they're wearing something that adheres to that year's theme, which has featured a wide range of topics from "Camp: Notes on Fashion" to "China: Through the Looking Glass."

The latter theme gave us this legendary number on Rihanna in 2015, a fur-trimmed cape that put Chinese designer Guo Pei on the fashion map in the U.S. and beyond. The risky ensemble made for one of the most memorable red carpet moments in history, and while this bold look certainly makes the list, it's not even the wildest selection made in Met Gala history. We're taking a look back at some of the strangest red carpet moments that have happened on these chic Monday nights.