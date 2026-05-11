Ariana Grande's Eyebrow Game Is Full Of Confidence

Ariana Grande's eyebrows have been a topic of conversation for quite some time. Her appearance has been slowly evolving since her Disney days, with her original slightly arched brows straightening out over time. Grande started sporting Audrey Hepburn-style brows when she entered her "Sweetener" era, which quickly became her signature look. Things took a turn when she was cast as Glinda in the Wicked films. Grande ditched her brunette tones for blond, including her brows, making her look almost unrecognizable. Now, bleached blond brows are difficult for anyone to pull off, and unfortunately, Grande is no exception.

The internet never holds back on criticism, especially when it comes to such a drastic style change. Grande's transformation into Glinda was pulled apart in many ways, from her makeup choices to her weight loss. One X user quoted a post featuring a photo of Grande, saying, "The eyebrows, the ghost skin, the red lips, the contour....this was never ariana ...." However, despite the backlash, Grande stood by her updated look. In a Vogue interview breaking down some of her iconic looks, Grande defended her straight brows. "I like them that way," she said. "I know you don't, but I love them. ... I hope that's okay."