Ariana Grande's Eyebrow Game Is Full Of Confidence
Ariana Grande's eyebrows have been a topic of conversation for quite some time. Her appearance has been slowly evolving since her Disney days, with her original slightly arched brows straightening out over time. Grande started sporting Audrey Hepburn-style brows when she entered her "Sweetener" era, which quickly became her signature look. Things took a turn when she was cast as Glinda in the Wicked films. Grande ditched her brunette tones for blond, including her brows, making her look almost unrecognizable. Now, bleached blond brows are difficult for anyone to pull off, and unfortunately, Grande is no exception.
The internet never holds back on criticism, especially when it comes to such a drastic style change. Grande's transformation into Glinda was pulled apart in many ways, from her makeup choices to her weight loss. One X user quoted a post featuring a photo of Grande, saying, "The eyebrows, the ghost skin, the red lips, the contour....this was never ariana ...." However, despite the backlash, Grande stood by her updated look. In a Vogue interview breaking down some of her iconic looks, Grande defended her straight brows. "I like them that way," she said. "I know you don't, but I love them. ... I hope that's okay."
How have Grande's brows changed, and have they changed 'for good'?
There are many elements to consider when it comes to deciphering why Ariana Grande's brows seem to ignite such debate on the internet. The first is that they have seemingly shrunk. She no longer has any "tails" attached to her brows, making them appear very small and disproportionate to her face. Along with this, it appears that Grande has kept them at the same level of thickness as before, leaving her with brows that are far too short and too thick to go unnoticed. All of this, topped with bleach, doesn't make for a good look.
Grande took a step back to her roots at the 2026 Golden Globes with a stylish brunette ponytail. Her brows weren't nearly as darkly tinted as her hair, but it was clear that she finally ditched the bleach. Grande's brows remained the same pointed shape, but they didn't look nearly as stark as when they were completely blond. It seems that she was finally defrosting from her Glinda-fied version of herself, which was great to see. All that's left to do is to darken those brows, but it's unclear if Grande will ever go back.