Meryl Streep Outs '90s Co-Star Goldie Hawn's On-Set Bad Habit
Meryl Streep just dropped some scorching hot '90s tea about her "Death Becomes Her" co-star Goldie Hawn's bad on-set habit. "Goldie, she was always late to set, but she was so adorable," Streep said in an April 2026 Vanity Fair video about her iconic roles. "And I'm always on time, and annoying, but she's late, and she had a red convertible, I remember. And she'd drive herself to set, and so that was probably the problem." Although Streep understood that Hawn's lack of a chauffeur was making her late, she still wasn't as endeared as everyone else on the set. "So, I had a beef with her, but I loved her," she continued. "I love her."
If you've seen the cult classic, you know that Hawn's tardiness didn't impact the Oscar award-winning satire about aging, which spawned a Tony Award-winning Broadway adaptation. And it's probably because Streep and Hawn were much closer than their onscreen counterparts in "Death Becomes Her," who are rivals. "Goldie and I, we're old friends, but we'd never worked together," Streep said when discussing her co-stars in the '90s. "We had actually talked about working together on another project just before this. 'Thelma and Louise,' we'd talked about doing that together."
The duo never got around to playing the iconic fugitives, but they've still maintained a close bond over the years. Unfortunately, their enduring friendship may be the reason that Streep's comments about Hawn reportedly haven't gone over well.
How Goldie Hawn reportedly feels about Meryl Streep's comments
Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn obviously weren't co-stars who couldn't stand each other while filming "Death Becomes Her," but it seems their friendship may be in jeopardy. According to entertainment journalist Rob Shuter, Hawn is unhappy with Streep sweetly blasting her tardiness to the world. "The pain is not what Meryl said — it is that she said it in public," a friend of Hawn's reportedly told Shuter (via Substack). "She did not have to say it. She chose to. And Goldie heard the message loud and clear," they continued.
Meanwhile, a different source claimed that Hawn, who could stage an impressive Hollywood comeback after taking a six-year hiatus, felt that her poor time management being exposed on the national stage could hurt her career. "Goldie has spent years trying to quietly find her way back into meaningful roles ..." they said. "Being publicly branded unreliable by one of the most respected actresses in the business is the last thing she needed."
Whether or not this is true, Hawn has been open about her inability to find a role worth coming out of her soft retirement for. "It has to do with the content," she shared with People in April 2026. "Acting for acting's sake, taking things ... I've read a lot of shows, a lot of scripts that I didn't like or I didn't think I'd fit." Until that perfect project lands on her desk, however, Hawn has plenty of other things to fill her days — like spending time with her family and promoting her children's book, "The After-School Kindness Crew: Pooch On The Loose."