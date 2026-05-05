Meryl Streep Outs '90s Co-Star Goldie Hawn's On-Set Bad Habit

Meryl Streep just dropped some scorching hot '90s tea about her "Death Becomes Her" co-star Goldie Hawn's bad on-set habit. "Goldie, she was always late to set, but she was so adorable," Streep said in an April 2026 Vanity Fair video about her iconic roles. "And I'm always on time, and annoying, but she's late, and she had a red convertible, I remember. And she'd drive herself to set, and so that was probably the problem." Although Streep understood that Hawn's lack of a chauffeur was making her late, she still wasn't as endeared as everyone else on the set. "So, I had a beef with her, but I loved her," she continued. "I love her."

If you've seen the cult classic, you know that Hawn's tardiness didn't impact the Oscar award-winning satire about aging, which spawned a Tony Award-winning Broadway adaptation. And it's probably because Streep and Hawn were much closer than their onscreen counterparts in "Death Becomes Her," who are rivals. "Goldie and I, we're old friends, but we'd never worked together," Streep said when discussing her co-stars in the '90s. "We had actually talked about working together on another project just before this. 'Thelma and Louise,' we'd talked about doing that together."

The duo never got around to playing the iconic fugitives, but they've still maintained a close bond over the years. Unfortunately, their enduring friendship may be the reason that Streep's comments about Hawn reportedly haven't gone over well.