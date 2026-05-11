How Real-Life Drama Derailed The Wendy Williams Show

The following references drug and alcohol addiction.

The iconic Wendy Williams rose to fame as a shock jock known for her hot takes and all-out interview tactics with celebrities. Williams' passion and wealth of knowledge on all things pop culture led to the creation of "The Wendy Williams Show," which ran for 13 seasons from 2008-2022. Williams hosted the show with gusto, diving into the hottest celebrity gossip with perfect wit and sass to boot. Towards the end of its run, "The Wendy Williams Show" survived without its fearless host, inviting a plethora of guest hosts, including Remy Ma, Fat Joe, and Michelle Visage, to name a few. Her absence left her die-hard fans wondering if she would ever make a return. Because of her health woes, she did not.

With the start of COVID-19, "The Wendy Williams Show" made a virtual pivot, with Williams hosting from the comfort of her own home. As the world started back up again, Williams finished out what would be her final season appearance with a small studio audience in 2021. Williams' developing health issues took the reins and left her unable to continue hosting as she went into hiding. The documentary "Where is Wendy Williams?" answered the public's question, diving headfirst into the media mogul's dark new reality. The documentary showed Williams' descent, including her struggle with alcoholism and the plethora of health problems that came with it. The sad revelation acted as confirmation of what many loyal viewers suspected for years.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).