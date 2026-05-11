How Real-Life Drama Derailed The Wendy Williams Show
The following references drug and alcohol addiction.
The iconic Wendy Williams rose to fame as a shock jock known for her hot takes and all-out interview tactics with celebrities. Williams' passion and wealth of knowledge on all things pop culture led to the creation of "The Wendy Williams Show," which ran for 13 seasons from 2008-2022. Williams hosted the show with gusto, diving into the hottest celebrity gossip with perfect wit and sass to boot. Towards the end of its run, "The Wendy Williams Show" survived without its fearless host, inviting a plethora of guest hosts, including Remy Ma, Fat Joe, and Michelle Visage, to name a few. Her absence left her die-hard fans wondering if she would ever make a return. Because of her health woes, she did not.
With the start of COVID-19, "The Wendy Williams Show" made a virtual pivot, with Williams hosting from the comfort of her own home. As the world started back up again, Williams finished out what would be her final season appearance with a small studio audience in 2021. Williams' developing health issues took the reins and left her unable to continue hosting as she went into hiding. The documentary "Where is Wendy Williams?" answered the public's question, diving headfirst into the media mogul's dark new reality. The documentary showed Williams' descent, including her struggle with alcoholism and the plethora of health problems that came with it. The sad revelation acted as confirmation of what many loyal viewers suspected for years.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Wendy Williams' array of health issues led to her show's demise
There were a few hints that Wendy Williams was suffering from a handful of health issues. Speculation began to pick up after she fainted while wearing a Statue of Liberty suit on a Halloween episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2017. The viral clip was cause for concern in the moment, but was quickly resolved as Williams returned back to the set after a long commercial break, explaining that her fainting was due to heat stroke. Then, in 2019, Williams took a short hiatus from her show due to health issues brought on by Graves' disease. After her return, she revealed to her audience that she had also been residing in a sober house, and she spoke about her past struggles with cocaine addiction.
With the release of the "Where is Wendy Williams?" documentary in 2024, viewers were able to get a clearer view of Williams' new life. The once bright and full of life talk show host appeared dull and physically unwell as she discussed the end of her show and her life under legal guardianship.
Williams opened up about her new living situation to "Nightline" co-anchor Byron Pitts in 2025, revealing that she was living in a memory unit for those with severe dementia. "Look, I don't belong here at all. This is ridiculous," Williams said (via ABC News.) Later that year, her attorney appeared on "Nightline" and said that Williams possibly had alcohol-induced dementia at some point and had been misdiagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (via ABC News). It's difficult to say what the rest of her life will look like and if she'll ever be the same again.