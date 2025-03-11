The Tragic Reality Of Wendy Williams' Life Today Is Just Depressing

It's been a hot minute since Wendy Williams lit up our screens with her signature sass, and at this rate, it's looking like she never will again. The former daytime queen has gone from shading celebrities on the daily to being at the center of her own drama — complete with health struggles, a conservatorship, and a life that's been in a tailspin ever since.

after years of unforgettable moments on "The Wendy Williams Show," Williams hosted her last episode in July 2021, but the real reason for her sudden exit didn't surface until February 2024. That's when her team, at long last, finally let the public in on what was happening with Williams, revealing she'd been diagnosed with conditions impacting her cognitive function. "Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)," the statement read. "Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life." As if that wasn't messy enough, The Hollywood Reporter dug up even more dirt, and as it turns out, Williams was placed under financial guardianship in 2022, with supposed mismanagement of her fortune and declining health as the key reasons.

But Williams? She insists she's fine and claims she's being held against her will. "Frontotemporal dementia? Uh, how dare you?" she told "IMPACT x Nightline: What's Happening with Wendy Williams?" in an interview (via ABC News). "No. That's what I've been accused of, believe it or not." She added, "Look, I don't belong here at all. This is ridiculous." From talk show royalty to struggling with her freedom, Williams' fall from grace has been brutal. And that long-awaited comeback? Don't hold your breath. And yes, you should be worried about Williams if you weren't already.