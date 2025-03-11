The Tragic Reality Of Wendy Williams' Life Today Is Just Depressing
It's been a hot minute since Wendy Williams lit up our screens with her signature sass, and at this rate, it's looking like she never will again. The former daytime queen has gone from shading celebrities on the daily to being at the center of her own drama — complete with health struggles, a conservatorship, and a life that's been in a tailspin ever since.
after years of unforgettable moments on "The Wendy Williams Show," Williams hosted her last episode in July 2021, but the real reason for her sudden exit didn't surface until February 2024. That's when her team, at long last, finally let the public in on what was happening with Williams, revealing she'd been diagnosed with conditions impacting her cognitive function. "Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)," the statement read. "Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life." As if that wasn't messy enough, The Hollywood Reporter dug up even more dirt, and as it turns out, Williams was placed under financial guardianship in 2022, with supposed mismanagement of her fortune and declining health as the key reasons.
But Williams? She insists she's fine and claims she's being held against her will. "Frontotemporal dementia? Uh, how dare you?" she told "IMPACT x Nightline: What's Happening with Wendy Williams?" in an interview (via ABC News). "No. That's what I've been accused of, believe it or not." She added, "Look, I don't belong here at all. This is ridiculous." From talk show royalty to struggling with her freedom, Williams' fall from grace has been brutal. And that long-awaited comeback? Don't hold your breath. And yes, you should be worried about Williams if you weren't already.
Wendy Williams' appointed guardian insists she is 'cognitively impaired' and 'permanently disabled'
After it was revealed that Wendy Williams had been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, things took an even darker turn. According to legal documents filed by her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, Williams' condition is way worse than the public realizes. Per a November 2024 People report, Morrissey described Williams as "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated."
Morrissey didn't stop there. She went after A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment, and everyone involved in the "Where Is Wendy Williams?" documentary, claiming they exploited Williams while she was in a "highly vulnerable" state and unable to consent. The legal docs didn't mince words: "This case arises from the brutally calculated, deliberate actions of powerful and cravenly opportunistic media companies working together with a producer to knowingly exploit [Williams]. FTD is a progressive disease, meaning that there is no cure and the symptoms only get worse."
Meanwhile, Williams' family is calling foul — not on the diagnosis, but on the grounds that they've been completely shut out. They claim they have almost zero access to Williams and have no way of knowing if Morrissey's claims are even true. "How did she go from this aunt or sister that we love and is healthy one minute to this person who's in and out of the hospital?" Williams' sister, Wanda Finnie, asked People. "How is that system better than the system the family could put in place?
According to Meek Mill, Wendy Williams isn't the same as she used to be
Wendy Williams swears she's fine, but some of those around her aren't buying it — including Meek Mill, who was her neighbor before her conservatorship. In February 2025, the "Going Bad" rapper weighed in after TMZ dropped a video of Williams pleading for help from her room (more on that mess later), and he made it clear this wasn't exactly breaking news to him.
"This been going on for a minute, I lived in the same building as her 2023," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "I used to think to myself like, why is Wendy Williams sitting in the lobby iced out alone in a daze? and it don't look right when she getting picked up on god!" If that wasn't unsettling enough, he even posted a photo of Williams gazing blankly out a window, looking like she was deep in an existential crisis.
For those who forgot, Williams and Mill used to be cool, which makes his comments hit harder. She was one of his loudest supporters when he was dealing with legal drama, even celebrating when his 2008 conviction got overturned. "Meek Mill is a free man!" she said on her show (via Page Six). "We're all on Meek's side. Meek, congratulations to you." Now, years later, he's on the outside looking in — this time wondering if Williams herself needs saving.
She reportedly pleaded for help from her assisted living facility
Wendy Williams' team is adamant that she's getting the best care, but her own actions are telling a much different story. In March 2025, Williams was taken from her assisted living facility in New York to a hospital after reportedly pleading for help — in the form of a handwritten note pressed against her window. The message? A desperate "Help! Wendy!!" per the New York Post.
Wendy Williams seen inside her apartment in new video.
She was taken to the hospital by emergency services after tossing a note from her window that said, 'Help! Wendy!!' pic.twitter.com/5OjS0oCRGF
— Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) March 10, 2025
Fortunately, the authorities took it seriously, with the New York Police Department telling USA Today that they promptly "responded to a welfare check" and acted accordingly. "EMS responded and transported a 60 year old female to an area hospital for evaluation," they said.
The following morning, though, Williams called in to "Good Day New York" to do some damage control. According to her, she aced the evaluation "with flying colors." Her friend Gina, who was also on the call, insisted Williams was fine and slammed her conservatorship. "I think it's great news that it's public," she said. "And everybody knows factually that Wendy's not incapacitated." Williams also went on to make it clear she's not exactly living the life she wants. She vented about her lack of freedom, calling it unfair, and stressed that her biggest priority isn't the TV comeback she once planned — it's getting out of the conservatorship ASAP and getting her life back on track.
Wendy Williams insists that she is in 'prison'
Wendy Williams' conservatorship was supposed to ensure she gets the best care, but according to her, that's far from reality. In a revealing January 2025 interview on "The Breakfast Club," Williams — joined by her niece Alex — claimed she's basically being held hostage in a facility she doesn't belong in.
"I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I'm saying?" Williams said. "I feel like I'm in prison. ... I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. ... There's something wrong with these people here on this floor." If that wasn't unsettling enough, Williams said she barely has any freedom. She can't leave her room whenever she wants, and getting visitors to come over is a tough ordeal. "Look, I have breakfast, lunch, and dinner right here, on the bed, right? I watch TV, I listen to radio, I look at the window, I talk on the phone," she shared, adding that she is also being asked to take medication that she's not even familiar with. "Excuse me, there are seven pills. I have no idea, what is this pill doing?"
Meanwhile, Williams' guardian has stayed silent, but attorney Roberta Kaplan — who's involved in the A&E lawsuit — insists she's not capable of making her own choices due to her condition. "As anyone who has had a family member with dementia knows, Wendy has both good days and bad days," she told The New York Times. "It is truly a shame that there is so much voyeuristic attention to this right now, since it only leads to the same kinds of exploitation that we saw in the so-called documentary, as alleged in our complaint."
She also claims that she lost most of her fortune
Wendy Williams doesn't just feel like she's in prison — she says her money is being held hostage, too. In the same "The Breakfast Club" interview, she revealed that her once-massive fortune has vanished. Once worth an estimated $40 million, Williams now claims she barely has enough for a Netflix subscription. "I have $15," she said. "I have $15, what does that do? My money is in prison." And apparently, even the basics are now out of her control. "The guardian has somebody get me nail polish, like the normal things that I like. 'I need a new hairbrush. ... Oh no, this is not the one I want, but I guess this is the one I'm forced to use.'"
To be fair, part of her financial downfall may have been self-inflicted. She previously admitted that her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., helped drain her bank account, leading to Williams losing a considerable chunk of her wealth. "My son, he overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He overstepped his boundaries, and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it. ... That's when my money got frozen by Wells Fargo," she told TMZ. "My son is a good person, but at this point, he is a horrible person to me," she added. "It's the way he moves with other people. ... What is going on with these other people at my apartment in Miami? What are you doing? You spent on what? And what is going on at Wells Fargo?"