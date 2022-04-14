Wendy Williams Is Already Planning A Major Comeback

Fans of Wendy Williams may have become concerned when the television personality stepped away from her syndicated daytime talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show." However, after months of fielding rumors — and even starting a personal Instagram account — Williams is seemingly ready to step back into the spotlight, and regain control of her assets.

According to Page Six, the often-controversial media mogul has recently returned to New York City and is already hinting at a big comeback. The outlet reports that Williams was seen having dinner with journalist and business expert, Baruch Shemtov, and discussing her plans to return to television and her guardianship battle with Wells Fargo. "Wendy was talking to Baruch about her situation with Wells Fargo and she confidently said 'I'm getting my money back very soon,'" a source told the outlet. "She's ready to get back to work," another source claimed.

The recent sighting of Williams in New York makes sense, as the troubled host has made several appearances on social media since March 2021. Brother Tommy Williams — who regularly shares updates on Williams's health — posted a photo of the talk show diva alongside her family and revealed that she is "pushing through fog" after her show was canceled (via The U.S. Sun). Williams also recently shared a smiling photo of herself rocking a plush leopard print coat and designer handbag. She captioned the post, "Ready."