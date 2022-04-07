Wendy Williams Is Ready To Get Her Life Back On Track

According to court documents obtained by People, Wells Fargo has requested Wendy Williams be placed under a conservatorship, as the bank's attorneys believe she is "the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." Williams' camp has since hit back, and revealed that the bank only notified them of their intentions to petition for a guardianship after she "filed an emergency petition." As a result, her attorney says the situation "gives pause for concern" about the bank's motives.

While the bank's attorneys have requested the court keep the proceedings sealed from the public, Williams is determined to keep her fans in the loop and show her loyal followers just how committed she is to returning to her old life. In an Instagram post, Williams revealed that she's "Ready for court," while sporting a leopard coat and Louis Vuitton handbag. Also present was a dazzling smile, which hinted that she's, indeed, ready to take on the proceedings.

Williams later edited the caption to just read, "Ready," leaving the post open-ended. However, given that just weeks prior to the post, she told "Good Morning America," "give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with [but] then, I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing," that might not be a coincidence. Perhaps, Wendy Williams really is ready to get her life back on track in every sense of the word.