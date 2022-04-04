When Is The Wendy Williams Show Actually Ending?

Wendy Williams has had a storied career as a broadcaster. The self-proclaimed "queen of all media" used her collegiate experience to secure her first on-air job at a small market radio station in the Virgin Islands, as revealed in her Lifetime documentary. Williams' time in radio was seemingly unmatched by an even more lucrative television career. Williams landed her first TV gig, "The Wendy Williams Experience," in 2006 while simultaneously manning her radio show, and her big break on network television came in 2008 when her talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," premiered.

Equipped with her signature purple hair, and even more outlandish outfits, Williams' talk show was a direct reflection of her effervescent (and sometimes problematic) personality. However, the daytime program — which premiered on Fox in 2008 — is set to end after the current season, as Williams has been battling health complications. After news broke that Williams would not return to the show for its final season, many fans were expecting the talk program to end abruptly. However, the recent announcement of additional guest hosts has left many confused about the official end to "The Wendy Williams Show."