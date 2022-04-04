When Is The Wendy Williams Show Actually Ending?
Wendy Williams has had a storied career as a broadcaster. The self-proclaimed "queen of all media" used her collegiate experience to secure her first on-air job at a small market radio station in the Virgin Islands, as revealed in her Lifetime documentary. Williams' time in radio was seemingly unmatched by an even more lucrative television career. Williams landed her first TV gig, "The Wendy Williams Experience," in 2006 while simultaneously manning her radio show, and her big break on network television came in 2008 when her talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," premiered.
Equipped with her signature purple hair, and even more outlandish outfits, Williams' talk show was a direct reflection of her effervescent (and sometimes problematic) personality. However, the daytime program — which premiered on Fox in 2008 — is set to end after the current season, as Williams has been battling health complications. After news broke that Williams would not return to the show for its final season, many fans were expecting the talk program to end abruptly. However, the recent announcement of additional guest hosts has left many confused about the official end to "The Wendy Williams Show."
The show will end in time for Sherri Shepherd's show this fall
Fox's "The Wendy Williams Show" is expected to continue airing its 13th season, sans the show's original host, Wendy Williams. According to a report from Deadline, the network is planning to continue airing the popular talk program with the help of two of this season's regular guest hosts.
Sherry Shepherd — who is set to spearhead her own talk show, "Sherri" — will return to the purple chair once the show's spring hiatus ends on April 19. Shepherd's upcoming talk venture is set to permanently replace Williams' show in the fall and will air in the same time slot. Meanwhile, comedian Michael Rapaport will take the reins as host beginning on April 25. For fans wondering when the show will have its final curtain call, it looks like that will come after the current season, as several "Wendy Show" staffers are set to join "Sherri" later this year.
Williams has since addressed the controversy surrounding her exit, saying in an interview with Good Morning America that fans should plan for her return. "Keep watching because I'm going to be back on the 'Wendy Show' bigger and brighter than ever," she said.