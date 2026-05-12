All Of Ricki Lake's Health Problems, Explained

The following article includes discussions of suicide and mental health.

Ricki Lake has had a full life and career, but that doesn't mean she's been immune from suffering mental and physical anguish. Lake has gone through heartbreaking experiences in her life, many of which took a toll on her mental health. In January 2025, the '90s talk show host found herself among the many who lost their homes in the wildfires that raged through Los Angeles. Lake and her husband, Ross Burningham, were shattered. So much so that they decided to start their lives over.

The "Hairspray" alum and Burningham packed up their belongings and moved across the country to New York. "What we have been through from the start of the year was so traumatic and we were so at a loss of where we were going to go," she told People in January 2026. Little by little, she began recovering from the traumatic event and finding her footing. But this wasn't the first time her mental health tanked. Following the tragic death by suicide of Lake's second husband in 2017 after years of struggles with bipolar disorder, she fell into a deep depression she had never experienced before.

"There were days when I couldn't get out of bed, and that is a very scary place to be," she told People in 2019. After both traumatic events, Lake used her experience to raise awareness of mental health. After moving to New York, she became involved with the nonprofit Community Access, which helps people suffering from mental illness find housing and jobs. But Lake's own mental health has been further affected by a chronic condition.