Joan Rivers Wasn't A Fan Of Ben Stiller & Her Reason Was Largely One-Sided

Joan Rivers was never one to hold back her true feelings, and unfortunately for Ben Stiller, that meant she called him out in a very public way on a number of occasions. However, when it comes to Ben himself, the "Night at the Museum" star has said he never had an issue with her.

The first hint that Rivers wasn't a fan of Ben came in her 2010 documentary, "Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work." In one scene ahead of a stand-up gig at the Kennedy Center, she gave her thoughts on each of the comedians included in the show. Of Jon Stewart, she declared, "Smart." Of Bill Maher and Garry Shandling, she gushed, "Brilliant." Ben, on the other hand, prompted Rivers to hesitate. "Meh ... lucky," she shrugged (via Watching & Learning).

Now, that might have been laughed off as a playful dig. After all, in response to her own name being listed, Rivers had quipped, "Okay." However, a few years later, during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," she made her feelings on Ben abundantly clear. Pointing out that she was actually close with Ben's famous family, Rivers complained that Jerry Stiller's son was disrespectful towards her. Listen, a family friend being disrespectful would be enough to get many people's backs up, so if Rivers felt he was out of line, we're not surprised she felt a type of way about it. However, a few months after Rivers' passing, Ben shared that he'd never had any ill feelings towards her. Even more heartbreakingly, he learned in an interview of his own with Howard Stern that the beef likely stemmed from a complete misunderstanding.