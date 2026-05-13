What Does '60s Actor Ann-Margret Look Like Today?

Ann-Margret Olsson shot to fame in the 1960s as a Hollywood bombshell, revered not just for her double-barreled first-name-only stage name and stunning good looks, but boundless energy in films like "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Viva Las Vegas." Over sixty years have passed since then, but from the looks to that joie de vivre, Ann-Margret's still got it.

Ann-Margret first became a big name in Hollywood in the early '60s, and though she was best known for her roles in musicals, she also went on to do more serious films later on, earning an Oscar nomination for "Carnal Knowledge" in 1972. Throughout it all, she was known for her high energy on- and off-screen, and it's safe to say that hasn't faded with age. Far from it, in 2024 and aged 82, she shared that she still rode her lavender-colored motorcycle, and claimed it was what kept her young. "I love the speed," she told People.

One year on, Ann-Margret told Interview that that pep in her step was something she'd inherited. "Lots of energy, lots of energy. I've always had it, that's from my mother and father," she told the outlet. That's just as well, because in March 2026 (a month before the photo above was taken), she told Parade she'd broken her elbow in a fall. Asked if she was recovering well, the actor chimed, "I sure am!" Forget being that gorgeous at 84 — we just want to be as lively as Ann-Margret when we get to her age.