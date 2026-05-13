What Does '60s Actor Ann-Margret Look Like Today?
Ann-Margret Olsson shot to fame in the 1960s as a Hollywood bombshell, revered not just for her double-barreled first-name-only stage name and stunning good looks, but boundless energy in films like "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Viva Las Vegas." Over sixty years have passed since then, but from the looks to that joie de vivre, Ann-Margret's still got it.
Ann-Margret first became a big name in Hollywood in the early '60s, and though she was best known for her roles in musicals, she also went on to do more serious films later on, earning an Oscar nomination for "Carnal Knowledge" in 1972. Throughout it all, she was known for her high energy on- and off-screen, and it's safe to say that hasn't faded with age. Far from it, in 2024 and aged 82, she shared that she still rode her lavender-colored motorcycle, and claimed it was what kept her young. "I love the speed," she told People.
One year on, Ann-Margret told Interview that that pep in her step was something she'd inherited. "Lots of energy, lots of energy. I've always had it, that's from my mother and father," she told the outlet. That's just as well, because in March 2026 (a month before the photo above was taken), she told Parade she'd broken her elbow in a fall. Asked if she was recovering well, the actor chimed, "I sure am!" Forget being that gorgeous at 84 — we just want to be as lively as Ann-Margret when we get to her age.
Ann-Margret has a super active social life
Perhaps one of the things keeping Ann-Margret so youthful is her social life, because she's certainly not slowing down. Au contraire, her conversation with Interview took place in December 2025, and she shared that she had big plans for the holidays. In addition to hanging out with her family on Christmas Eve, she revealed that she'd be flying to her boyfriend of two years for Christmas itself. Though she said she wasn't planning on getting married again, she did also share that they'd be together for New Year's Eve and that he'd be her midnight kiss.
Old Hollywood aficionados will likely know that Ann-Margret and her late husband, Roger Smith, made up one of the longest-lasting couples in showbiz, marrying in 1967 and staying together for 50 years until the "Sunset Strip" actor passed away in 2017. In another 2026 interview with Parade, Ann-Margret opened up about his devastating death, revealing that their marriage was the thing she was "most proud of" and that she still felt it was too short. "We were together [a total of] 54 years. It just flew by because it was really good," she gushed to the outlet. Ann-Margret also shared that the thing she missed most was being able to laugh with the late Smith. "We would always talk about things that we had done and faux pas that we had made. We laughed a lot ... I miss the laughter," she recollected.
Despite the sadness of her husband's passing, Ann-Margret has soldiered on, and like we said, she maintains a very busy life even today. As she told Parade when discussing her broken elbow, "I have always learned from my parents that you just get up. You just start all over again." Talk about a force to be reckoned with!