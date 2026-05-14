Who Are The Fathers Of Marie Osmond's Eight Kids?
Marie Osmond may have eight children, but there are only two fathers in the mix. In fact, the former "The Talk" co-host shares seven of them with her second husband, record producer Brian Blosil. Only the first child was born during Osmond's marriage to her first husband, Steve Craig. She married Craig, then a college basketball player, in June 1982, when she was 22 (seen above). They welcomed Steve Jr. in April 1983, just a year and a half before they split in late 1984. She filed for divorce in 1985.
It didn't take Osmond long to remarry. Just six months after her divorce was finalized, she tied the knot with Blosil (seen below) in October 1986, a year after they met. Osmond and Blosil welcomed a daughter, Rachael, in August 1989. Very shortly after, they adopted a second daughter, Jessica, who was nearly 2 years old at the time. Two years later, they adopted Michael as a baby. They welcomed another adopted son, Brandon, born in November 1996. A few months later, they adopted a daughter, Brianna, in 1997.
In 1999, Osmond gave birth to Matthew, welcoming her third biological child. In 2002, Osmond and Blosil adopted Abigail and completed their family. However, when their youngest was five in 2007, Osmond and Blosil ended their 20-year marriage. "Neither of us is assigning fault for the divorce," they said (via Today). After their split, Osmond reconnected with Craig and joined the list of celebrities who married the same person twice, tying the knot again in 2011. It looks like what is meant to be really always finds a way.
Inside Marie Osmond's motherhood journey
Motherhood has given Marie Osmond some of the best — and most painful — experiences of her life. "I have worked my entire life and I can honestly say, there is NO job more challenging, or fulfilling ... than that of being a mom!" she wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. Having chosen to adopt five times and have biological children another three, her path was unique. But she wouldn't have it any other way. "Some of my kids are adopted and I can't remember which ones," she told People in 2019.
In her eyes, they were all meant to be hers. "Some of them are more like me than my biological and I'm like, 'I know why God sent you to me!'" she continued. But motherhood was no walk in the park. Childbearing and childrearing caused her pain like she had never experienced before. In 2010, Osmond's 19-year-old son Michael died by suicide after a years-long struggle with addiction and depression. "I have great faith, and I know I will see him again," she told People in 2019.
Years before the tragic death of Osmond's son, motherhood had already had profound impacts on her mental health. After giving birth to her last biological child in 1999, she developed postpartum depression so severe that she left her family. "I just left, never thinking I'd come back, not really knowing where I was going or what I was doing," she told TV Guide in 1999 (via the New York Post). Thankfully, she got the help she needed.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts or needs help with mental health, please contact the relevant resources below:
- Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.