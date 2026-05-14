Who Are The Fathers Of Marie Osmond's Eight Kids?

Marie Osmond may have eight children, but there are only two fathers in the mix. In fact, the former "The Talk" co-host shares seven of them with her second husband, record producer Brian Blosil. Only the first child was born during Osmond's marriage to her first husband, Steve Craig. She married Craig, then a college basketball player, in June 1982, when she was 22 (seen above). They welcomed Steve Jr. in April 1983, just a year and a half before they split in late 1984. She filed for divorce in 1985.

It didn't take Osmond long to remarry. Just six months after her divorce was finalized, she tied the knot with Blosil (seen below) in October 1986, a year after they met. Osmond and Blosil welcomed a daughter, Rachael, in August 1989. Very shortly after, they adopted a second daughter, Jessica, who was nearly 2 years old at the time. Two years later, they adopted Michael as a baby. They welcomed another adopted son, Brandon, born in November 1996. A few months later, they adopted a daughter, Brianna, in 1997.

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In 1999, Osmond gave birth to Matthew, welcoming her third biological child. In 2002, Osmond and Blosil adopted Abigail and completed their family. However, when their youngest was five in 2007, Osmond and Blosil ended their 20-year marriage. "Neither of us is assigning fault for the divorce," they said (via Today). After their split, Osmond reconnected with Craig and joined the list of celebrities who married the same person twice, tying the knot again in 2011. It looks like what is meant to be really always finds a way.