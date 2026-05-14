The Devastating Reason Carol Burnett's Marriage To Joe Hamilton Fell Apart

Carol Burnett may have made a career out of her quick wit, but that doesn't mean she's always been so eager to banter in real life. On the contrary, she's spoken very openly about going out of her way to avoid conflict — and sadly, she's even said her 21-year marriage to Joe Hamilton ended partly as a result of that.

Speaking to People in 1990, Burnett admitted that she had what she called "People Pleaser's Disease." Terrified by the prospect of upsetting anyone or wounding their ego, Burnett told the outlet that she'd started avoiding conflict as a kid and never grown out of it. "By the time I grew up, I was awfully scared to make any comments that would sound 'aggressive.' ... That kept me out of every problem, as I saw it," she mused. Burnett also spoke about being conflict avoidant in a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan for CNN. "I couldn't say no to anybody. I just wanted to be loved and liked ... you know?" she said.

Of course, conflict avoidance doesn't exactly bode well for a strong relationship, and in her People interview, Burnett shared that her commitment to keeping things light and pleasant at all times did more harm than good. For one, she shared that when it came to disagreements at work, she'd ask Hamilton (who produced "The Carol Burnett Show") to handle it. She tried to avoid conflict with him at home, too. "I always wanted the children to see us as Ozzie and Harriet, and that was wrong. I lived with it, and at the same time it nagged at me. But mostly I ended up living with it, thinking that was the way it should be," she admitted. Burnett and Hamilton's divorce was finalized in 1984.