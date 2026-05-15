Whatever Happened To The '70s TV Captain America, Reb Brown?

Long before Chris Evans brought Captain America to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reb Brown played the iconic character. Brown was actually the second actor to play the superhero. Captain America first appeared on screen in 1944, as a live action serial (released in theaters as short, ongoing chapters before the main film started), played by Dick Purcell. More than 30 years later, Brown took up the mantle and played the hero in the 1979 TV movies "Captain America" and "Captain America II," but what's happened to him since then?

Prior to his role as Captain America, Brown had featured in several TV shows and made-for-TV movies, like "The Law" and "Strange New World." However, acting wasn't his initial career plan. In an interview (via YouTube), Brown said he'd been working as a bouncer and was on track to become a sheriff when he was first spotted by a Hollywood agent.

It makes sense that he got so many action roles, especially after playing a superhero in the 1979 "Captain America" movies. Later, the actor worked on projects like "Uncommon Valor," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," and "Night Claws," in which he (fittingly) played a sheriff. Brown also had a small role in the 1991 Willem Dafoe and Danny Glover film, "Flight of the Intruder." That said, it seems he stepped away from acting, and his most recent credited role was in "Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel," in 2016.