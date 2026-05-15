Whatever Happened To The '70s TV Captain America, Reb Brown?
Long before Chris Evans brought Captain America to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reb Brown played the iconic character. Brown was actually the second actor to play the superhero. Captain America first appeared on screen in 1944, as a live action serial (released in theaters as short, ongoing chapters before the main film started), played by Dick Purcell. More than 30 years later, Brown took up the mantle and played the hero in the 1979 TV movies "Captain America" and "Captain America II," but what's happened to him since then?
Prior to his role as Captain America, Brown had featured in several TV shows and made-for-TV movies, like "The Law" and "Strange New World." However, acting wasn't his initial career plan. In an interview (via YouTube), Brown said he'd been working as a bouncer and was on track to become a sheriff when he was first spotted by a Hollywood agent.
It makes sense that he got so many action roles, especially after playing a superhero in the 1979 "Captain America" movies. Later, the actor worked on projects like "Uncommon Valor," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," and "Night Claws," in which he (fittingly) played a sheriff. Brown also had a small role in the 1991 Willem Dafoe and Danny Glover film, "Flight of the Intruder." That said, it seems he stepped away from acting, and his most recent credited role was in "Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel," in 2016.
Fans have said Reb Brown embodies Captain America
Unfortunately for fans of the 1979 "Captain America" TV films, Reb Brown didn't make any MCU cameos similar to those of Stan Lee, who sadly passed away in 2018. Brown did, however, attend the 2011 premiere for "Captain America: The First Avenger," and he would continue to make appearances at fan conventions. Unlike some movie superheroes who aren't so super off screen, those who've had the chance to meet Brown have reported nothing but good things.
"They say don't meet your heroes, but I disagree," wrote one fan on a Facebook page dedicated to the actor. "I met Reb Brown last year, he was the most kind, most considerate, laid-back person I know. He answered questions, told me some behind-the-scenes stuff, and graciously signed my DVD cover." The fan saw Brown as the perfect Captain America adding, "[Brown] is the epitome of who Captain America is. He made an impression on me that keeps me focused on being better." Other fans shared their own similar experiences with him, and there was a near-universal consensus that Brown is just a really great guy.
The actor hasn't replied directly to the comments, but he'd probably be thrilled to know there are so many fans who feel that he embodies everything that Captain America stands for. "I really enjoyed being [Captain America]," Brown said, "because ... it was just, you know, pure hero and pure goodness, and wanting to help the little guy." Chris Evans is one of several Marvel stars who are amazing to their fans, but Brown seems to have paved the way.