Maury Povich's Reputation Was Dented From Behind-The-Scenes Drama On His Daytime Show
Maury Povich's "Maury," which ended after three decades in 2022, centered mostly on couples finding out the paternity of their children. Such content gave rise to Povich's infamous "You are not the father" catchphrase, and the chaotic compilation shots of the parties breaking down into hysterics after hearing the results. His show also became the place to see bullied nerds flaunting their revenge makeovers, troubled teenagers seeking guidance, and people facing their most unhinged fears — including olives, chalk, and cotton balls. This high-drama formula made "Maury" a ratings magnet, drawing in millions of viewers at its peak.
But while Povich, who has an astronomical net worth, has achieved great success, behind-the-scenes drama has impacted his reputation. For starters, he's been accused of exploiting his guests for ratings. He didn't completely deny that assertion, but he doesn't believe it's cut and dry. "I feel there's a [greater] good," he told the Los Angeles Times in June 2022. "And I prove that. I bring these guests back 15 years later and find out that the guy did get into the kid's life, got together with the mother and they had more kids and the child ended up with a good job." He continued, "There are a lot of good endings with these stories. I'm not saying it's the majority of them. But a significant amount shows that the stories and results have been helpful."
Unfortunately, that's not the only drama Povich has faced off-screen.
Maury Povich was sued for harassment
Maury Povich faced his own drama when he was sued for sexual harassment by one of his TV producers in April 2006. According to CBS News, Bianca Nardi claimed in a $100 million lawsuit that she was subjected to unwanted sexual remarks by Povich and members of his staff, who allegedly forced her to watch adult movies while on the clock. At the time, NBC Universal denied Nardi's account. "We are aware of the allegations of harassment made by Ms. Nardi," said their spokesperson. "We have done a complete and thorough investigation of her allegations of harassment and we are satisfied that there is no merit to them."
Nardi also claimed that Povich was cheating on his wife, Connie Chung, with a producer who also worked on the show. She alleged that their affair had encouraged the inappropriate behavior she experienced. The outcome of the case is still unknown, due to a judge moving it to closed-door arbitration. However, it's been said that the lawsuit negatively impacted Chung.
"Connie has been humiliated over this lawsuit and the word from her pals is that she could demand a divorce from Maury," shared a source with Radar. "For years, she has considered herself a serious journalist and always put up with Maury's questionable content matter on his syndicated television show." They continued, "But accusations of cheating and an extramarital affair are just too much for poor Connie to take."