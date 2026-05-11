Maury Povich's Reputation Was Dented From Behind-The-Scenes Drama On His Daytime Show

Maury Povich's "Maury," which ended after three decades in 2022, centered mostly on couples finding out the paternity of their children. Such content gave rise to Povich's infamous "You are not the father" catchphrase, and the chaotic compilation shots of the parties breaking down into hysterics after hearing the results. His show also became the place to see bullied nerds flaunting their revenge makeovers, troubled teenagers seeking guidance, and people facing their most unhinged fears — including olives, chalk, and cotton balls. This high-drama formula made "Maury" a ratings magnet, drawing in millions of viewers at its peak.

But while Povich, who has an astronomical net worth, has achieved great success, behind-the-scenes drama has impacted his reputation. For starters, he's been accused of exploiting his guests for ratings. He didn't completely deny that assertion, but he doesn't believe it's cut and dry. "I feel there's a [greater] good," he told the Los Angeles Times in June 2022. "And I prove that. I bring these guests back 15 years later and find out that the guy did get into the kid's life, got together with the mother and they had more kids and the child ended up with a good job." He continued, "There are a lot of good endings with these stories. I'm not saying it's the majority of them. But a significant amount shows that the stories and results have been helpful."

Unfortunately, that's not the only drama Povich has faced off-screen.