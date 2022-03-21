What We Know About Maury's Cancellation After Three Decades On The Air

It's the end of an era for Maury Povich.

NBCUniversal just confirmed that the popular talk show "Maury," which ran for a little over three decades, will bid the airwaves goodbye after the current season. The network announced that it was Povich himself who lobbied for his eponymous show to finally end. "Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course," EVP of NBC Universal Syndication Studios Tracie Wilson told Deadline. "Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn't be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career."

Povich also said that the show was supposed to end years ago, but his relationship with the network made him change his mind. "Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show. Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal," he recalled. "I'm so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the 'Maury' show but as I occasionally tell my guests on 'Maury,' 'Enough, already!'" The news didn't sit well with fans, as the program has been a mainstay on TV for many years.