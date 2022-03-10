Nick Cannon Receives Bad News About His Future In TV

Nick Cannon is a man of many talents. Aside from being the former husband of Mariah Carey, fans may know Cannon best for his appearances as an actor and host on various shows on the small screen, like "America's Got Talent," "Wild 'n Out," "The Masked Singer," and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Naturally, his outspoken personality made him the perfect candidate for his own show, and he landed the talk show "Nick Cannon," which first hit airwaves via Fox and syndication in September 2021. The show had some big moments, including a heartbreaking moment from Cannon in December 2021 when he confirmed the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen, due to a brain cancer.

"It's tough. And I have my therapist here, who's been helping us through it," he explained from behind his desk. "We got to spend the weekend with him. I said, 'I feel like I want to go to the water, to the ocean.'"

The following month brought happier news from the star on his show though, as he used "Nick Cannon" to announce that he was expecting his eight child, a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi. "As everyone knows I have a lot of children and I love them all dearly, sincerely," he explained on the talk show. "Every single one of my children are just as special as the other."

But now it seems like star might need to find a new medium to tell fans his big news.