Leighton Meester All But Confirmed That Her Feud With Blake Lively Is Still Unresolved
"Gossip Girl," the New York-based series centered around the lives of boujee Manhattan high schoolers, ruled television for a time. The CW teen drama aired between 2007 to 2012, featuring an assortment of rich city kids getting ripped apart in a school-wide blog with the iconic tagline, "xoxo, Gossip Girl." Blake Lively's fame skyrocketed while playing main character Serena van der Woodsen. Her character was often involved in a love-hate friendship with Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester. There are many examples of co-stars who couldn't stand each other, and Meester and Lively seem to be among them. It's been rumored for years now that their feud wasn't just on-screen.
In an interview with "The World's First Podcast," Meester discussed who exactly she keeps in touch with from the cast. She mentioned some lesser-known cast members like Amanda Setton, who played Penelope Shafai, one of Blair's loyal underlings, and Zuzanna Szadkowski, who played Blair's maid and confidante, Dorota. Over the years, Meester has gone on to form great friendships with those two castmates. She noted that, "I'll see other people from time to time, but not as regularly." Meester snubbed most of the main cast when it came to this topic, including Lively. However, the "Gossip Girl" cast is full of scandals, so perhaps it's understandable that Meester would want to keep her distance.
Is the Blake Lively and Leighton Meester feud a difference in personality — or something more?
The Blake Lively and Leighton Meester drama originated back in 2008. A source told New York Magazine that Lively and Meester "avoided each other like the plague," while on set. This open display of hostility reportedly forced the rest of the cast to pick a side, which sounds awkward at the very least. There seems to be no real explanation as to why the two kept their distance from each other after the cameras stopped rolling. In the height of the "It Ends With Us" drama, an extra on "Gossip Girl," Rossella Rago, went on social media to discuss Lively's rude and condescending energy on set, especially towards the extras (via DailyMail.) Perhaps this might have something to do with Meester's blatant dislike of her co-star, but it's difficult to say.
In 2017, which marked the 10th anniversary of "Gossip Girl," Vanity Fair spoke with the show's executive producer, Joshua Safran. Safran provided more insight into the feud between the two on-screen frenemies, blatantly saying, "Blake and Leighton were not friends." He went on to say that their difference in personality is what caused their avoidance of each other. Lively, a talkative extrovert and Meester, a quiet introvert, were clearly not made for each other outside of their characters. It's difficult to believe that the feud started just because of their respective vibes on set, but it seems like this is all the public will ever know. As of today, Lively and Meester don't follow each other on Instagram — a modern sign that any morsel of friendship that might have existed between them is probably dead.