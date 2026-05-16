Leighton Meester All But Confirmed That Her Feud With Blake Lively Is Still Unresolved

The Blake Lively and Leighton Meester drama originated back in 2008. A source told New York Magazine that Lively and Meester "avoided each other like the plague," while on set. This open display of hostility reportedly forced the rest of the cast to pick a side, which sounds awkward at the very least. There seems to be no real explanation as to why the two kept their distance from each other after the cameras stopped rolling. In the height of the "It Ends With Us" drama, an extra on "Gossip Girl," Rossella Rago, went on social media to discuss Lively's rude and condescending energy on set, especially towards the extras (via DailyMail.) Perhaps this might have something to do with Meester's blatant dislike of her co-star, but it's difficult to say.

In 2017, which marked the 10th anniversary of "Gossip Girl," Vanity Fair spoke with the show's executive producer, Joshua Safran. Safran provided more insight into the feud between the two on-screen frenemies, blatantly saying, "Blake and Leighton were not friends." He went on to say that their difference in personality is what caused their avoidance of each other. Lively, a talkative extrovert and Meester, a quiet introvert, were clearly not made for each other outside of their characters. It's difficult to believe that the feud started just because of their respective vibes on set, but it seems like this is all the public will ever know. As of today, Lively and Meester don't follow each other on Instagram — a modern sign that any morsel of friendship that might have existed between them is probably dead.