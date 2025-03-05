Scandals The Cast Of Gossip Girl Will Never Outrun

"Gossip Girl" had been off the air for several years when, in 2017, the Los Angeles Police department launched an investigation into Ed Westwick. That investigation was based on an allegation from actor Kristina Cohen that he sexually assaulted her in 2014. Two more women came forward with similar claims from 2014, Aurélie Wynn and Rachel Eck, with the latter telling BuzzFeed that Westwick had "aggressively groped" her.

The accusations led to immediate repercussions for Westwick. He was viewed as being so toxic that scenes he filmed for an Agatha Christie adaptation for British television were all reshot with another actor cast in his part. Westwick, however, maintained his innocence. "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, as reported by E! News.

Ultimately, Westwick was never hit with any charges. According to a memo issued by prosecutors, there was insufficient evidence to charge him in the cases of Cohen and Wynn. "Those witnesses were not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt," that memo stated, as reported by The Guardian. "Prosecution on those two incidents is declined due to insufficient evidence." Eck's claims, the memo added, couldn't be investigated due to her unavailability. In any case, Westwick's career took a hit, and led many to wonder what ever happened to Westwick after "Gossip Girl."

