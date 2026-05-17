Owen Wilson's Relationship With His Ex Did Not End On The Best Note

Owen Wilson's relationship with his ex Varunie Vongsvirates has destroyed his public image. The couple dated casually for five years until around the time she became pregnant with their child in 2018. Wilson reportedly had no contact with Vongsvirates throughout her pregnancy and insisted on a paternity test to prove he was the father, even though his daughter looked a lot like him. Vongsvirates gave birth to Lyla Aranya Wilson on October 9, 2018, but Wilson apparently has never even met her. Given this problematic dynamic, it is no wonder that the "Loki" star and his ex-girlfriend parted ways on a bad note.

"He helps financially but it's never been about that," Vongsvirates told the Daily Mail in 2019. "Lyla needs a father. It's ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he's playing a father in his new movie, and he's never met his own daughter." Another source confirmed that Wilson's absence from his daughter's life is his own active choice. "He even checked the no visitation box in court in June," the source revealed to Us Weekly. "He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her."

The Hollywood actor also has two sons with two other women. He had his first son with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell, Robert Ford Wilson, in January 2011. Then, three years later, he welcomed son Finn Lindqvist Wilson with fitness trainer Caroline Lindqvist in January 2014. While he is an active participant in both of his sons' lives and has made public appearances with them, he reportedly does not want to have a relationship with his only daughter and third child. This decision and the shady side of Owen Wilson have left many baffled, calling into question why he would choose to have a relationship with only two of his three kids.