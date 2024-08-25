The Shady Side Of Owen Wilson

Viewers may think they know Owen Wilson from his charming onscreen persona, but not everything is as it seems on the big screen. The "Butterscotch Stallion" (as he's famously dubbed) has come under fire in recently or his more controversial side. His personal life has been heavily criticized by fans, especially his alleged womanizing ways, which have seen him father three children with different ex-girlfriends — including a daughter he has been accused of not wanting.

The harsh spotlight is nothing new for the "Gold Rush" actor, who has seemingly despised the paparazzi since early on in his career. It may be why he bought a $8 million home on the island of Maui in 2009,so he can escape to his paradise oasis whenever the limelight takes its toll. But when the going gets tough — does Wilson get going? The critically acclaimed actor has been known to bail on interviews and avoid any talk about his private life, which leads to speculation that there's more to uncover (good or bad remains to be seen) about the movie star.

Of course, we would like to believe that the same character that had viewers reaching for tissues in "Marley & Me" is the same man taking mystery women on dates to Erewhon Market. But the truth is sometimes stranger than fiction. Here's a look at the lesser-known, shady side of Owen Wilson.