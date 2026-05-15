The Legendary Feud Between Sisters Olivia De Havilland & Joan Fontaine

Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine were born just over a year apart, and things were rocky from childhood. "From birth, we were not encouraged by our parents or nurses to be anything but rivals," Joan Fontaine claimed in her memoir "No Bed of Roses" (via Vanity Fair), referring to her relationship with her older sister. That perhaps explains why the sisters spent much of their childhood bickering, making fun of each other, and even physically fighting.

According to de Havilland, the fact that they had to share a bedroom while growing up was the root of their problems. Forced to spend so much time together, the pair found increasingly inventive — even somewhat disturbing — ways to torment each other. De Havilland, for example, would try to frighten her sibling by reading the crucifixion section of the Bible in the most dramatic way possible. In retaliation, Fontaine would parrot every single word that her roommate said.

Pulling hair, face slapping, and even wrestling would also be regular occurrences, while Fontaine was robbed of any hand-me-downs due to de Havilland's habit of destroying her clothes whenever she'd outgrown them. And they weren't afraid to get even more brutal.