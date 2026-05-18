'No Warning': Jamie-Lynn Sigler Still Can't Forget The One Time James Gandolfini Let Her Down

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James Gandolfini had always been there for Jamie-Lynn Sigler. So when "The Sopranos" lead missed his onscreen daughter's wedding to A.J. DiScala in 2003, she was heartbroken. "[He gave] no indication, no warning," she revealed in her May 2026 book, "And So It Is . . . A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope" (via People). His absence was so unlike him that Sigler had to think there was something behind his decision to miss her big day. "The Jim I knew wouldn't have just skipped my wedding without a word or an excuse," she continued.

In hindsight, she believes Gandolfini didn't approve of her relationship with her manager. Indeed, Sigler's marriage to DiScala turned out to be pretty rocky, something that perhaps her co-star and mentor had anticipated. "Part of me wonders if maybe he didn't want it for me," she penned. The marriage didn't last long. In September 2005, barely two years into it, Sigler and DiScala called it quits. There were quite a few red flags that Gandolfini could have picked up on. DiScala, who was 10 years older, started dating Sigler when she was just 20 years old.

Besides, he had become her manager the previous year when she was still a teenager. "I basically went from being in high school and having my parents take care of me to A.J. being that caretaker," she told People in 2006. Additionally, during the divorce proceedings, Sigler found out DiScala had likely been taking money from her "Sopranos" payments. Maybe Sigler is right in thinking that Gandolfini wanted to send a message by skipping her wedding.