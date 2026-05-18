'No Warning': Jamie-Lynn Sigler Still Can't Forget The One Time James Gandolfini Let Her Down
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
James Gandolfini had always been there for Jamie-Lynn Sigler. So when "The Sopranos" lead missed his onscreen daughter's wedding to A.J. DiScala in 2003, she was heartbroken. "[He gave] no indication, no warning," she revealed in her May 2026 book, "And So It Is . . . A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope" (via People). His absence was so unlike him that Sigler had to think there was something behind his decision to miss her big day. "The Jim I knew wouldn't have just skipped my wedding without a word or an excuse," she continued.
In hindsight, she believes Gandolfini didn't approve of her relationship with her manager. Indeed, Sigler's marriage to DiScala turned out to be pretty rocky, something that perhaps her co-star and mentor had anticipated. "Part of me wonders if maybe he didn't want it for me," she penned. The marriage didn't last long. In September 2005, barely two years into it, Sigler and DiScala called it quits. There were quite a few red flags that Gandolfini could have picked up on. DiScala, who was 10 years older, started dating Sigler when she was just 20 years old.
Besides, he had become her manager the previous year when she was still a teenager. "I basically went from being in high school and having my parents take care of me to A.J. being that caretaker," she told People in 2006. Additionally, during the divorce proceedings, Sigler found out DiScala had likely been taking money from her "Sopranos" payments. Maybe Sigler is right in thinking that Gandolfini wanted to send a message by skipping her wedding.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and James Gandolfini had a close relationship
Jamie-Lynn Sigler felt let down when James Gandolfini missed her first wedding without saying anything because she had always counted on him. In fact, the man who wrote Tony Soprano's name in pop culture history was the only person on "The Sopranos" set who knew Sigler was living with multiple sclerosis when she first received her diagnosis in 2001, at just 20. He learned about her serious condition because he could sense something was off.
Gandolfini pulled her aside to understand what was wrong. "I just fell in a puddle in his arms. And I was just like, 'I'm so scared, but I have MS, and I don't know how to tell anybody,'" she revealed on Justin Long's "Life Is Short" podcast in 2024. "And he's like, 'Your secret's safe with me.'" From then on, Gandolfini always looked out for Sigler. After Gandolfini's heartbreaking death at age 51 in 2013, Sigler discovered just how moved he had been by her diagnosis. "I found out after his death that he donated to MS organizations constantly for me," she said.
Sigler didn't reveal her diagnosis to the public until 2016, proving he had kept his word. She never forgot how crucial his support had been. She made sure to let him know while placing her hand on his casket. "Thank you. Thank you for loving me, thank you for seeing me, for caring for me, and for making me feel safe," she recalled saying in her memoir (via Entertainment Weekly).